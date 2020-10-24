WINDHAM — Despite its 26-14 win over Windham on Saturday, Salem head coach Steve Abraham thought things could have gone better.
After building a 20-0 lead by the midway point of the third quarter, the Blue Devils opened the door on a fumbled handoff with just over eight minutes to go in the fourth period. Windham recovered and went on to score on a 14-yard pass from Joey DaSilva to Westin Lippold.
Windham then won the fight to the ball on the ensuing onside kick and finished its drive with a 3-yard DaSilva rushing score that made it a one possession game with 4:15 remaining.
“Physically, we were dominating this game and we kept them in it with some turnovers,” Abraham said. “Yes, we faced some adversity with a couple touchdowns called back, but that happens and it’s part of the game. You can’t dwell on it. I’ll give our kids this credit, though. When things weren’t going our way, for the most part they kept their composure.
“But we just have to clean up those little things and that hasn’t changed since Day 1. If we can clean that up, we can be pretty good.”
Though the mistakes didn’t come back to haunt them too much, the Blue Devils lost four fumbles, and if you count not recovering the onside kick, Salem gave the ball back to Windham on five occasions.
Getting those kinks worked out this week, which will mark the beginning of the playoffs, will be a focus for the Blue Devils.
Elsewhere, Salem looked good. The Blue Devils ran the ball effectively against the Jaguars’ defense, highlighted by Aidan McDonald’s 15 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown, and Dante Fernandes’ 17 carries for 116 yards and two TDs.
McDonald should have had another touchdown that would’ve gone 75 yards, but a good fake at the line of scrimmage caused the officials to blow an inadvertent whistle. The official thought another player received the handoff and was tackled, but McDonald had the ball with nobody in front of him already 30 yards downfield.
“We’ve played pretty well for the most part,” Abraham said. “We beat ourselves more than what any other teams are doing to us. That’s on us. But, you know what, it’s the playoff season and we’re going to play whoever they put in front of us. We’ll play hard, I know that.”