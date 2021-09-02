THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Salem head coach Steve Abraham, shown during the Queen City Jamboree last Friday, leads his top-ranked Blue Devils into tonight’s opener against Nashua South at Stellos Stadium.
Salem High, which reached the Division I semifinals last season and returned one of the top running backs in the state, is the preseason pick as the No. 1 team in the statewide New Hampshire Union Leader High School School Power Poll released today.
The Blue Devils earned 47 points and three of the first-place votes from a panel of five media members. Goffstown, a Division I finalist last season, sits at No. 2 with 42.
The other two first-place votes went to No. 3 Winnacunnet of Hampton (39 points) and No. 5 (tie) Nashua North, the defending Division I and Power Poll champ.
Salem gave North a tussle before bowing 33-28 in the 2020 Division I championship — the toughest test of the postseason for a Titans team that finished unbeaten. The Blue Devils, under second-year head coach Steve Abraham, return senior Aidan McDonald, who rushed for 763 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games last season.
Goffstown, which finished second in Power Poll voting last season, and Winnacunnet are followed in today’s poll by Exeter (28 points). North and Pinkerton Academy tie for fifth with 25 points.
The top 10 teams in the poll play in Division I. Lebanon and Timberlane, both of Division II, lead among other teams that received votes, with three apiece.
Opening night around the NHIAA is set for tonight, with three games featuring matchups of top-10 clubs: Goffstown at Exeter, Salem at No. 8 Nashua South, and No. 7 Bedford at Winnacunnet.
This season marks the 14th consecutive year of the Power Poll. South was the first champ, in 2008.