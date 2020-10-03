BEDFORD — It’s impossible to miss Solomon Sanchez on the football field. You can’t miss his hair when he’s on the sidelines. You can’t miss him when he’s encouraging his Bedford teammates before and after games. You can’t miss him when he changes the game on the gridiron.
Against Manchester Central on Friday night, Sanchez was everywhere. He scored three touchdowns on the ground, had 61 yards receiving, and reeled in an interception on the first play of the second half.
He was the engine that powered the Bulldogs to a 35-14 win over the Little Green.
“To lead my team to a victory is awesome,” Sanchez said. “It’s an awesome feeling. We’ve just got to make the most out of every opportunity out here. That’s the mental setting: Make the most out of every opportunity you can.”
Sanchez’s first touchdown was the only score of the first half. His second was set up by his interception on the Central 31, and a possession later a 19-yard reception set up Bedford’s third score to open up a 21-0 lead.
Central cut the gap to 21-7 the following possession, but touchdowns on back-to-back drives by the Bulldogs, including one by Sanchez deep in the fourth quarter, sealed the win.
“He’s played a lot of football on this field,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “Couldn’t be more proud of the kid. He’s one of those kids who was leading our offseason workouts when these kids couldn’t be doing a lot with us.”
Sanchez was on the Bulldog squad that ran the table in 2018 en route to Bedford’s second title in school history. Now he’s a captain on a squad looking to find itself in the thick of the title hunt during this truncated season.
“He’s definitely one of those foundational players for us,” Matthews said. “He’s kind of the hub of the wheel. Obviously, we look to him for his leadership and his playmaking ability, and tonight he did that.”