NASHUA — The Bishop Guertin High School football team regularly employs an interesting third-quarter strategy with its best player, the quarterback:
He doesn’t play quarterback.
And in Friday night’s case, Matt Santosuosso didn’t play offense at all for much of the quarter, leaving him somewhat rested for the stretch drive of a 26-25 victory over rival Nashua North before a good crowd at Stellos Stadium.
Santosuosso, a junior, rushed 25 times for 140 yards, and his last meaningful run netted 36 yards to the North 3 in the closing minutes. The run allowed BG to take a knee — Santosuosso’s knee — three straight times to run out the clock and avoid the scenario of scoring then returning the ball to North, potentially giving the Titans a chance to tie or win.
Santosuosso also scored three TDs, on runs of 5 yards, 3 yards and 1 yard, and, defensively, contributed an interception and forced a fumble as the Cardinals improved to a 5-1. They lead Division I North by two games with three regular-season contests remaining.
Nashua North, which received a pair of TD hookups from quarterback Derek Finlay to wide receiver Nick DiGesse, lost its third straight after winning its first three.
DiGesse’s second TD reception, which came with 3:22 remaining, brought the Titans within one, but North’s Toplana Dionard missed a potential game-tying extra point wide left.
BG recovered an onside kick, and thanks to Santosuosso, ran out the clock. He played only on defense (defensive back) in the third quarter, which he said after the game “gave me a lot of energy.”
“Usually when we take him out, we put him in at receiver and hope that the defense aligns a certain way that might give us a favorable look,” said BG coach John Trisciani. “Today, we just took him ‘out out.’ And then at the end, he’s the guy we give the ball to. We trust him. ... He’s the best player on the field, I think, so you have to get the ball in his hands.”
“The kid has tremendous football sense, on both sides of the ball,” said North coach Dante Laurendi. “They put the ball in his hands and let him go and he knew what he needed to do. He knew the situation. He knew what he had to get.”
Bishop Guertin, which trailed 12-7 in the second quarter after a 74-yard fumble return for a TD by North’s Luke Peters — on Santosuosso’s fumble — took the lead for good with a 59-yard scoring drive. BG led by that 13-12 score at halftime.
With Michael MacDonough at QB to start the second half, the Cards expanded their lead to 20-12 by marching 66 yards in seven plays, scoring when running back Charlie Bellavance’s fumble was scooped up in stride by receiver Adam Gnanou and taken the final 15 yards.
Bellavance, a junior, led the run-heavy Cardinals with 30 carries for 180 yards.
Santosuosso was a one-man wrecking crew for BG’s final score, intercepting Finlay at the North 33 to set up the drive, then carrying all five times himself, the final time from the 1. With 7:25 remaining, Guertin led 26-12 and looked in command.
But Finlay and DiGesse responded with the highlight play of the game, a 34-yard aerial that DiGesse controlled long enough against the helmet of BG defender Luke Kourkoulakos to be ruled a TD. With 5:20 left, it was 26-19.
And when Toby Brown Jr. recovered Dionard’s well-executed onside kick, DiGesse worked his magic again, taking a Finlay pass, breaking one tackle and bursting 33 yards down the right sideline.
But 26-25 was as close as North would get, and counting its 43-42 loss to Nashua South on Sept. 24, marked a second one-point setback to a Gate City rival.