Souhegan High’s football team is steamrolling its way through Division II and is showing no signs of stopping.
The Sabers cruised past rival Milford 42-0 on Friday night in a game that was not as close as the score showed. Souhegan is 3-0 and has outscored its opponents 79-7, including a 17-7 win over Division I Bishop Guertin, and a 20-0 shutout win over defending Division II champion Hollis/Brookline.
“I think anything’s possible at this point,” Souhegan coach Robin Bowkett said. “I had a feeling we would have some success as long as we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot, and we probably left a few points out there in the first half. But we cleaned it up and executed well. When we execute well, we can put 42 points up on anyone. Just really happy with our performance.”
The Sabers scored on their third offensive snap and led 14-0 after a quarter. Souhegan never let up behind the one-two punch of seniors Austin Jain and Riley Lawhorn.
Lawhorn had 12 rushes for 89 yards and three scores. Jain was 12-for-15 passing for 132 yards and a touchdown, and he 30 yards and a touchdown on the ground himself.
Lawhorn also had an interception on defense.
“We have a lot of fast guys,” Lawhorn said. “We have every weapon here again. We have every guy you want.”
With a veteran squad, the Sabers know how to play together and it showed against the Spartans, especially defensively and on special teams. The Sabers blocked a punt and tipped another.
The defensive unit shut down the Spartan offense. Through the first three quarters, the Souhegan defense held Milford to 57 total yards of offense. Milford did not run a play in Souhegan territory until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
“They’ve been awesome,” Bowkett said of his defense. “They’re just doing a great job of doing their job, flying around to the football, tackling, getting the ball out. This is the best defense we’ve had since we’ve been here.”
Regular-season matchups against Manchester West and Timberlane remain before playoffs. Lawhorn said that this is culmination of three years for the seniors on the team.
“These guys have been playing since sophomore year, including myself,” Lawhorn said. “We’ve been preparing for this moment. We’ve been wanting a championship for the past three years. Everyone’s been working out, everyone’s been doing their job. Everyone’s been really excited. The train’s rolling right now, and we’re going to keep it going.”