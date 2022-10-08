AMHERST — Quarterback Romy Jain threw three touchdown passes and JJ Bright ran for 165 yards on 18 carries and a score to lead Souhegan past Hanover 28-6 on Friday night in a battle of Division II unbeatens.
Hanover junior quarterback Roger Lucas was taken by stretcher off the field with four minutes remaining in the second quarter after going down hard. The quarter was stopped and the teams were sent off for halftime.
Souhegan improved to 6-0 and is one of three Division II teams — along with Pelham and Gilford-Belmont — that is unbeaten.
Hanover dropped to 5-1.
Jain hit on TD passes to Brayden Hickman (6 yards) Steven Reynolds (7 seven yards) and Charlie Maroun (39). The TD pass to Reynolds capped a drive to start the second half.
“Right before the second half, we got the guys together and told them, ‘We are starting fast, stay loose and let’s get ready to rock,’” said Souhegan coach Robin Bowkett. “Going down to score on that first possession was really huge.”
Bright scored on a 13-yard run to make the score 28-6 in the third quarter.
Matt Brock ran 2 yards for Hanover’s lone TD, in the first half.
“I was proud of how our guys battled today,” said Hanover coach Sam Cavallaro. “Our guys regrouped (after the injury) and they never gave up.”
Before Friday night, neither the Sabers nor Bears had allowed more than 14 points in a game. Souhegan was scoring at an average of 50 points, Hanover 44.