AMHERST — Quarterback Romy Jain threw three touchdown passes and JJ Bright ran for 165 yards on 18 carries and a score to lead Souhegan past Hanover 28-6 on Friday night in a battle of Division II unbeatens.

Hanover junior quarterback Roger Lucas was taken by stretcher off the field with four minutes remaining in the second quarter after going down hard. The quarter was stopped and the teams were sent off for halftime.