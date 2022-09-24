tRUEMAN

Spaulding’s Seth Cortina, right, congratulates Hunter Trueman after Trueman’s 24-yard TD run in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game.

 DAN DOYON

ROCHESTER — Amidst a winless 2021, the ultimate low point for the Spaulding High football team was a 45-0 loss to Dover.

What a difference a year can make in the culture of a program.