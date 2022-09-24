ROCHESTER — Amidst a winless 2021, the ultimate low point for the Spaulding High football team was a 45-0 loss to Dover.
What a difference a year can make in the culture of a program.
Spaulding and Dover came into Friday night’s rivalry game undefeated, but the Red Raiders rushed for 300 yards and continued their magical beginning with a 36-23 Division I victory at Hugo Bolin Field.
Spaulding is 4-0 for the time since Bolin coached the team in the early 1990s.
“Offensively we did some really great things early,” said Spaulding coach Kevin Hebert. “I kind of mentioned to my offensive coordinator (Claude Gagnon) that if we get it going, not so much scoring but moving, that’d I thought things would happen.”
Hunter Trueman (16 carries, 117 yards), Seth Cortina (eight carries, 105 yards) and Emmett Colby (12 carries, 72 yards) each scored two touchdowns. Colby finished off a four-play opening drive with a 38-yard touchdown run to give Spaulding a 6-3 lead with 3:56 left in the first quarter.
“It was definitely something to think about from last year and gave us plenty of motivation to come in and do our job against Dover,” Trueman said. “We knew we were a good team, we came out, played hard, got the lead early and kept it going.”
A bad snap on a punt attempt by Dover (3-1) gave Spaulding a short field and Cortina finished it off, dragging defenders into the end zone to complete a 16-yard scoring run on the opening play of the second quarter to give Spaulding a 12-3 lead.
Dover turned the ball over on three straight possessions in the second quarter and Spaulding capitalized, beginning with a fumble recovery that resulted in a 22-yard touchdown run by Trueman. Ned Drena recovered a fumble on the ensuing possession and Colby finished off a 10-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to give Spaulding a 24-3 lead with 4:44 left in the first half.
“We never fully responded to anything that happened to us,” Dover coach Eric Cumba said. “We didn’t help ourselves at all. (Turnovers) have been our Achilles heel and we’ve been lucky enough to survive it. At some point against a better football team it’d come back to bite us and it did tonight.”
Dover’s fortunes didn’t change in the second half, as Cortina found a hole on a fourth-and-1 carry on the opening drive of the third quarter and raced his way to a 67-yard touchdown for a 30-3 Spaulding lead.
“We came into this game more prepared than last year; we got demolished,” Cortina said. “We wanted revenge. That’s what motivated us to get this win. The whole week we just kept looking at 45-0, and it motivated us to keep going.
Dover quarterback Ryder Aubin finished with 118 rushing yards and two scores, while also throwing for 125 yards and a touchdown.