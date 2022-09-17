PORTSMOUTH — Coming off a winless season, the Spaulding High School football team was encouraged and thrilled to win its first two games of this campaign by convincing fashion entering Friday night’s Division I game against Portsmouth/Oyster River.
The Red Raiders’ quest to continue their dream start didn’t look good midway through the fourth quarter. But, down 10-0, Spaulding received a lift when Zach Lynch returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown.
And things looked much brighter when Spaulding junior quarterback Kaiden Melendez threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Emmett Colby with 1:31 remaining in regulation to give the Red Raiders the lead. Melendez made it stand by intercepting Portsmouth/Oyster River quarterback Aidan Thomas on he ensuing possession and Spaulding had its 12-10 comeback victory on Tom Daubney Field.
“It feels great,” Melendez said. “Last year was a rough year, but we got together as a team, we got together as a family and we never let up during this game. We never let up.”
Spaulding (3-0) cruised to wins of 36-13 over Alvirne and 30-6 over Edward Little (Auburn, Maine) by averaging 250 rushing yards. The Red Raiders were held to 60 rushing yards (121 total) on Friday, but their defense kept them in the game by holding Portsmouth/Oyster River to 128 offensive yards and forced two crucial turnovers in the fourth quarter.
“There is no quit in this team,” Spaulding coach Kevin Hebert said. “These guys didn’t win a game last year and this was truly the first big game they’ve been in this year. It’s super-sweet coming off a year like last year. I’m happy for them and they deserve this.”
Portsmouth/Oyster River (1-2) took a 10-0 lead on Nick Smith’s 38-yard field goal midway through the third quarter and the ClipperCats maintained the lead into the fourth by forcing a pair of punts.
The ClipperCats were in prime position to put the game away at Spaulding 25-yard line, but Lynch jumped a screen pass by Thomas and raced down the sideline untouched for the 75-yard score to bring Spaulding within 12-7 with 6:23 left in the fourth.
“I was expecting a screen pass at some point and it happened right there and I read it like a book,” Lynch said.
Spaulding’s defense delivered another turnover on the next possession when Jake Enscoe recovered a Thomas fumble at Portsmouth’s 44.
Melendez completed 3 of 9 passes until he made his biggest throws on Spaulding’s final drive that began with completions of 9 yards to Colby and 13 to Hunter Trueman.
On third-and-8 from Portsmouth’s 20, Melendez rolled out to his right and threw a perfect pass into the corner of the end zone to Colby to give Spaulding the 12-10 lead. Melendez completed 4-of-5 passes on the final drive for 44 yards.
“We were running double-post and I saw the zone left and I scrambled to the right,” Melendez said. “I saw Emmett Colby in the back of the end zone and I just had to put some touch on it and he just had to go get it. That was all on Emmett.”
“He was rolling out of the pocket and I just cut to the back of the end zone and I just was expecting the ball; I just knew he was going to throw it,” Colby said. “I just went up, grabbed it, and came down with it.”
Melendez added to his heroics on the ClipperCats’ ensuing possession with his interception.
“I knew they were trying to make a big play,” Melendez said. “I saw (Thomas) look at that receiver, I ran over, made the pick and sealed the game.”
Prior to the fourth quarter, the highlight play of the night came when Thomas connected with Angus Moss for a 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal to give Portsmouth/Oyster River a 7-0 lead midway through the second half.
“I can’t actually remember the last time this disappointing an ending happened,” Portsmouth/Oyster River coach Brian Pafford said. “It took away a great defensive effort we had; we played phenomenal. That pick-six was obviously a killer for us.”
Next up for Spaulding is a home contest on Friday against its chief rival, Dover, (also 3-0 overall and 2-0 against NHIAA competition). The Red Raiders enter this year’s game trying to avenge last year’s 45-0 loss to the Green Wave.
“Last year we went to Dover and it was ugly and as a coach I was embarrassed for myself, embarrassed for my program. It wasn’t a competitive game at all. We got off the bus and it was over.
“Now it’s Dover and Spaulding, two 3-0 teams and it’s something to get excited about,” Hebert said.