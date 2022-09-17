Emmett Colby

Spaulding’s Emmett Colby wraps up Portsmouth/Oyster River’s Brady Kilroy during the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game.

 DAN DOYON

PORTSMOUTH — Coming off a winless season, the Spaulding High School football team was encouraged and thrilled to win its first two games of this campaign by convincing fashion entering Friday night’s Division I game against Portsmouth/Oyster River.

The Red Raiders’ quest to continue their dream start didn’t look good midway through the fourth quarter. But, down 10-0, Spaulding received a lift when Zach Lynch returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown.