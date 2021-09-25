DERRY — Londonderry quarterback Drew Heenan expected to play against Pinkerton Academy on Friday night, but he wasn’t expecting to play as much as he did.
Heenan, a junior, was used sparingly behind center in each of Londonderry’s first three games, but took full control of the offense after starting QB Aidan Washington injured his knee late in the second quarter of Londonderry’s 21-10 triumph during Mack Plaque weekend.
The Lancers trailed 10-7 at halftime, but Heenan sparked the offense in the second half with two key pass plays. The first was a 38-yard TD pass to Andrew Kullman on Londonderry’s first drive in the third quarter. The second of Dylan Wrisley’s three point-after kicks handed the Lancers a 14-10 lead with 9:02 left in the third.
Heenan’s second big pass completion was a 30-yard strike to Anthony Salcito that moved the ball to the Pinkerton 5-yard line. Two plays later, Heenan scored on a 2-yard run with 5:11 to play.
“They’re both really capable, but Washington is off to a terrific start this year and it’s his team — he’s a senior,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “Drew has put in a lot of work this offseason along with (Washington) and so we felt like let’s develop Drew along the way, but not take the team from Washington. It’s been going well and then (Friday) Drew got thrown into the fire and was able to step up.”
Heenan completed 5 of 9 passes for 111 yards in the victory. He was intercepted once. He also carried the ball 14 times for 38 yards, a total that would have been higher had he not taken a knee twice.
“The receivers were running great routes getting open and I was getting great protection from the offensive line,” Heenan said. “I’ve been coming in for a series here and there, but Aidan’s been doing a great job. He’s been driving the team up and down the field. Without his leadership helping me get to where I am, I wouldn’t have played as good.”
Londonderry (4-0) has now won its last four meetings with Pinkerton. The Astros (3-1) lead the overall series 32-10-0.
Londonderry’s other TD came on a 92-yard run by Jake Schena. Pinkerton responded with Cole Yennaco’s 40-yard TD run and a Picasso Bates 34-yard field goal that gave the Astros a 10-7 lead with 3:32 left in the first half.
Both teams were without several key players because of injury. Pinkerton was hit hardest in the offensive backfield. Fullback Jack Mackiernan was hurt on the Astros’ first offensive possession, and halfback Jacob Albert appeared to be at less than 100%.
“We were banged up, but that’s not an excuse,” Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly said. “We still had the lead at halftime. We messed up our first possession in the second half and we lost the field possession game after that. We have to develop some depth, so this one is on me.
“We’ll see each other in November … six or seven weeks from now. We’ll be fine.”