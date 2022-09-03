PLAISTOW — If there were any concerns about how the Timberlane Owls would fare in their return to Division I after winning the Division II title last season, the concerns were alleviated in a 41-13 victory over Manchester Memorial in an opener on Friday night.
After missing the end of last season due to an ankle injury, senior quarterback Dominic Coppeta returned, leading the team with 109 rushing yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run on the Owls’ opening drive.
The Owls expanded their lead when Jadan Mwangi took a short punt on a short field and returned it 24 yards for a TD.
Memorial pulled within 13-7 on its next drive, traveling 82 yards in 15 plays. Chase Burris accounted for 62 of those yards and capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run with two minutes left in the half.
But two minutes was enough time for Coppeta and the Owls offense. A 13-yard run by freshman Liam Corman and a 21-yard pass from Coppeta to sophomore Matthew Williams put Timberlane in position for a 29-yard TD run by Coppeta with 42 seconds left in the half.
Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said his team learned from Memorial’s first-half TD drive. “We had to learn adversity strikes and you have to rally and can’t lay down. “
The Owls extended their lead in the third quarter. Senior Edward DiGuilio scored from the 1 to cap a seven-minute drive.
Memorial responded when Burris turned the corner and darted down the left sideline for 71 yards and his second touchdown of the game. Burris led all rushers with 156 yards rushing and added 41 receiving yards.
Freshman Liam Corman rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Despite the score, Fitzgerald thought the game was a good first test back in Division I. “It was a full 48-minute game,” said Fitzgerald. “People are going to think it was a one-sided game but we had to work for everything we got. They caused us some problems on both sides of the ball. We played a full four quarters.”