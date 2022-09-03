211203-spt-huddle-_ROY9705.jpg

Kevin Fitzgerald's Timberlane Owls are 1-0 after beating Manchester Memorial

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

PLAISTOW — If there were any concerns about how the Timberlane Owls would fare in their return to Division I after winning the Division II title last season, the concerns were alleviated in a 41-13 victory over Manchester Memorial in an opener on Friday night.

After missing the end of last season due to an ankle injury, senior quarterback Dominic Coppeta returned, leading the team with 109 rushing yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run on the Owls’ opening drive.