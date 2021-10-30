PLAISTOW — Entering the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game, the Timberlane football team found itself in a new place: behind.
Then the Owls players showed coach Kevin Fitzgerald how they would respond to adversity.
Dom Pallaria scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 12 minutes as Timberlane rallied for a 21-14 victory to stay unbeaten (9-0) and clinch the top seed in the East for the Division II playoffs that begin next weekend.
“I learned that we were a resilient team,” Fitzgerald said. “We were able to overcome adversity. We got veteran guys who didn’t get rattled when we got down and were patient in the second half.”
With starting quarterback Dominic Coppeta out for the season due to a fractured fibula, backup Gary Shivell got his first start of the season. Fitzgerald said he has plenty of confidence in Shivell to lead the team into the playoffs.
“Gary is a confident kid. He understands our offense and knows when to mix in a pass to keep defenses honest. We feel good about winning with Gary.”
Thanks to the Owls’ run game, Fitzgerald didn’t have to ask Shivell to make many big throws. Dan Post ran for 129 yards with a touchdown in the first quarter and Pallaria ran 96 yards with two touchdowns.
Pallaria’s first TD came on 2-run run on a fourth-and-goal. Eddie DiGuilio’s interception put the Owls back in business, and after a 31-yard run by Post, Pallaria took it in from the 18.
The Spartans, a playoff team at 6-2, gave the Owls their biggest challenge of the year. Led by running backs Caden Zalenski and Logan Barnhill, Milford controlled the first half.
Zalenski’s 6-yard TD run and Barnhill’s 1-yard touchdown run as time expired in the first half allowed Milford to take a 14-7 halftime.
But Barnhill and Zalenski, who finished with a combined 102 yards rushing, were held to 18 in the second.