PLAISTOW — After winning last year’s Division II title, the Timberlane High football team proved through the opening month that they were ready to compete at a high level in their first year back in Division I.
The only thing missing was a signature win against one of the division’s elite.
Two weeks after a 23-20 loss to undefeated Bishop Guertin, Timberlane got another chance at an undefeated team on Friday night in the form of Exeter, and this time the Owls battled right to the end to earn their best win of the season.
In a game that featured six lead changes, Timberlane survived when running back Ed DiGiulio ran into the end zone from 11 yards out on fourth-and-2 late in regulation. Timberlane’s defense then held off an Exeter drive that ended when Ethan Moss was tackled on Timberlane’s 6-yard line as time expired to preserve the Owls’ thrilling 27-23 victory.
Exeter (4-1) came into this week ranked second in the New Hampshire Union Leader Power Poll, while Timberlane (4-1) was at No. 5.
“We talked about that if you want to be recognized as one of the top-echelon teams in the league, you have to beat teams like Exeter,” Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “The one thing we talked about this week is that we had to match or exceed their physicality. I don’t know if we did or didn’t, but I thought we played pretty physical.
“It was a great high school football game and we were fortunate to come out on top, ‘’ Fitzgerald said. “(Exeter) will be there at the end. They’re not going anywhere.”
DiGiulio carried the ball 12 times and scored twice, gaining 96 of his 110 rushing yards in the second half. Timberlane senior quarterback Dom Coppeta added 111 rushing yards on 20 carries with a touchdown, while also completing 7-of-10 passes for 68 yards.
“This feels amazing to win at home against a team like this in one of our last home games,” Coppeta said. “A lot of people thought we were the underdogs.”
DiGiulio’s first touchdown came with 9:21 left in the fourth quarter, after Coppeta converted a quarterback sneak on fourth down. Coppeta’s 14-yard connection set up the running back’s 33-yard TD run, giving the Owls a 20-14 lead.
“This is a huge win because they’re probably the best team in this conference. We showed we could come back and play with these guys,” DiGiulio said. “The difference (in the second half) was that I was more patient, I hit my holes and used my speed.”
Exeter responded with a six-play drive that was highlighted by Aidan McGinley’s 47-yard run down to Timberlane’s 15. Moss (eight carries, 83 yards) finished off the drive with a 6-yard scoring run to give the Blue Hawks back the lead at 23-20 with 5:46 left in regulation.
DiGiulio busted open a 36-yard run on Timerblane’s ensuing drive to move the ball to Exeter’s 19. Coppeta was stopped short on a third-down sneak to set up the fourth down play at the 11, when DiGiulio took a handoff out of shotgun and ran into the end zone untouched to give Timberlane the 27-23 lead with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter.
“We had three or four guys run the ball pretty well today, but we went to Eddie when we needed a play,” Fitzgerald said.
Exeter’s last-gasp effort reached a fourth-and-4 when quarterback Evan Pafford found Moss for a 12-yard completion to Timberlane’s 49. A 12-yard run by Desmond Rugg was followed by a 12-yard scamper by Pafford to Timberlane’s 13.
With no timeouts, Moss rushed up the middle of the field and was tackled at the 7. The Blue Hawks rushed to the line to spike the ball, but time ran out.
“It was a great effort by both teams and we left it out there on the field. I’m proud of my guys,” Exeter coach Bill Ball said. “The kids played hard and it came right down to the end. We were hoping to spike it and get one more shot, but that was bad clock management on my part. We went down and took a chance, because that’s what we do.”
Moss gave Exeter a 7-0 lead with a 50-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Timberlane tied the game on Liam Corman’s 1-yard touchdown run, but Pafford countered with a 1-yard score as time expired in the second quarter to give Exeter a 13-7 halftime lead.
Timberlane opened the second half with a 8-play, 68 yard drive that was capped by a Coppeta 1-yard run, but Moss gave Exeter back the lead 16-14 on his 32-yard field goal with 1:20 left in the third quarter.
“This is a veteran group that expects to win football games and it’s a great win for the program, for sure, against a very good program,” Fitzgerald said. “Our guys showed up to win tonight. They played to win the football game.”