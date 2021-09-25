EXETER — The anticipation is always there every September when the Winnacunnet and Exeter High School football teams renew their rivalry, but Saturday afternoon’s 92nd edition had an added element of the top two ranked teams in the state.
Winnacunnet entered its second week atop the Union Leader Power Poll ahead of No. 2 Exeter, and the teams slugged it out in a physical contest on a steamy day at William Ball Stadium, and the Warriors did enough to survive.
Despite turning the ball over five times, Winnacunnet’s defense limited the damage by holding Exeter to 73 yards of offense for a 14-7 Division I victory. Winnacunnet (4-0) opened last year’s shortened season with a 16-13 win over the Blue Hawks, as the rivalry now stands at 60-30-2 in Exeter’s favor.
“I told them all year that if we take care of ourselves, that we’d be in good shape,” Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francouer said. “We didn’t take care of ourselves today, but showed our toughness, physicality and will not to die. We came out in the second half and pitched the shutout and that was just a testament to these seniors who have been playing for three years straight now.
“I don’t care how it happens, when you win at Exeter, you take it.”
The teams were supposed to meet in last year’s Division I quarterfinals, but COVID-19 issues at Exeter forced the Blue Hawks to forfeit. Exeter (2-1) had last week’s scheduled game at Manchester Central canceled because of COVID issues for Central.
“Their defense is active, they run well to the ball, they play inside-out and run downhill. That’s a really good team,” Exeter coach Bill Ball said. “They’re fast on both sides of the ball. I was pleased with our physicality.”
After Exeter went three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, Francouer dialed up a home run of a call on Exeter’s first play. Winnacunnet quarterback Kyle Tilley dumped off a swing pass to Dominic Gould, who scampered down the sidelines untouched for an 80-yard touchdown pass to give Winnacunnet a 7-0 lead with 9:29 left in the first quarter. Gould caught all three of Tilley’s completions for 102 yards.
“The reason why we did it is because Kyle made big plays last week and we just wanted an easy completion,” Francouer said. “I didn’t care if we gained two yards, but we weren’t going to throw it downfield. Kyle caught it at his ankles and made a great play.”
Winnacunnet turned the ball over on its last four possessions of the first half, as Ian Ireland scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.
While Winnacunnet began the game with a big play, they started the second half with a methodical 15-play drive that chewed nearly nine minutes off the clock and finished with a 19-yard touchdown run by Tucker McCann.
“I said we’re just going to run dive until they stop it,” Francouer said. “The boys did a nice job. Tucker made a great cut. We threw that play away for a few weeks because it wasn’t working, but I’m glad that play came through when we needed it.”