LITCHFIELD — Entering this season, quarterback Jack Service and the Trinity High defensive line had no varsity experience.
But Friday night, they looked like veterans. Service, a sophomore, directed a pair of touchdown drives — the second culminating with his own 1-yard sneak — and the Pioneers’ defense stood tall in a 14-0 victory over Campbell in a Week 4 showdown of unbeatens.
The game, blemished by 23 penalties that rendered a choppy pace, was actually two games in one: a first half dominated by Campbell and a second half that belonged to Trinity.
The difference was that the Pioneers scored on their chances while the Cougars did not.
The contest may also have been the first of two between teams that are on a path to the playoffs.
“I’m sure we’ll see them again,” said Trinity coach Rob Cathcart. “They’re a good football team. As long as we’re fortunate enough to make the playoffs.”
Trinity, plagued by poor starting field position in the first half, took advantage of great field position (midfield) on its first TD drive of the second half. Service, a junior varsity player last year as a freshman, ran for gains of 7 and 9 yards, and carries by Paul Thibault (for 7 yards) and Devohn Ellis (9 yards) positioned the Pioneers at the Campbell 14.
From there, sophomore Mark Nyoma burst past a pair of defenders into the end zone inside the left pylon.
One possession later, starting from the Campbell 46, Paul and James Thibault and Nyoma contributed key runs — Trinity was assisted greatly by a pair of 15-yard penalties on Campbell — and Service burst in from 1, standing up. The Pioneers converted a two-point conversion when Service, a 6-foot, 1-inch left-hander, found Jordan Joyal on a deflected pass in the end zone.
Service’s development as a quarterback began last winter, said Cathcart.
“Going into this year from last year, we thought Paul Thibault was going to be the quarterback,” said Cathcart. “Paul’s a rugged kid, a good running back and he looked like the kid we were going to use at quarterback.
“But then Jack got in touch with me over the winter, going to everything that he could possible go to, asking where to go, and I recommended to him Trevor Knight’s indoor QB camp. He followed my advice and went to that all winter. He came to all of our 7 v. 7s over the summer.
“He has a desire to be a good quarterback — which is worth a lot.”
Campbell seemed like the better team early, riding the running of Nate Perry (13 carries, 66 yards) to move deep into Trinity territory three times. But each time, the drive ended with a turnover on downs. The Cougars’ deepest penetration ended at the 6 when they gained one yard on a fourth-and-2.
The Pioneers’ bend-but-don’t break defense — only linebackers James Thibault and Joyal are returners — didn’t even bend in the second half. Campbell managed 103 total yards in the half but only 50 of those came before a foray inside the final minute.
“We made a lot of mistakes and if you want to beat a good team, you can’t afford to make those,” said Campbell coach Glen Costello. “That was the story of the first half, and in the second half, we definitely self-imploded and they were able to take advantage of that.”