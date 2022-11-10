TOP-SEEDED Trinity High School is 10-0 and enters Saturday’s Division III championship game against third-seeded Campbell as one of five unbeaten NHIAA teams in the state. Trinity has outscored its 10 opponents 395-66, and beat Campbell 36-22 when the teams met in the regular season.
Before you concede the championship to the Pioneers, however, know this: The Cougars and Pioneers were tied, 22-22, early in the fourth quarter of that regular-season meeting and Campbell was on the Trinity 13-yard line threatening to take the lead. That’s when things started to go sideways for the Cougars.
First there was a bad snap on a third-and-3 play that resulted in a loss of 32 yards. Campbell (8-2) punted, and two plays later, Trinity quarterback Jack Service connected with DeVohn Ellis for a 79-yard touchdown pass with 10:56 to play. Trinity running back Anthony DiGiantommaso added a 14-yard run later in the fourth to extend the lead.
“We walked away from the Trinity game pretty confident,” Campbell coach Glen Costello said. “Not that we celebrate a loss by any means, but we hung with them for three-and-a-half quarters, more or less.”
Saturday’s rematch will take place at Souhegan High School and is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
Ellis had two TD receptions in the first meeting. Both came on short passes that he turned into long gains. The Pioneers also received two TD runs from Service (1 and 2 yards) in the first half.
Scott Hershberger, Campbell’s go-to guy in its Single-Wing offense, carried the ball 35 times for 240 yards and two touchdowns that night. Jack Kidwell scored Campbell’s other TD on a 4-yard run.
Hershberger has run for 2,048 yards and 27 touchdowns this season.
“As simplistic as it sounds, if we can tackle 21 (Ellis) and if we can run number five (Hershberger) we’ll be in good shape,” Costello said.
What makes this matchup even more interesting is the fact that if Trinity is vulnerable in any area, it’s run defense.
“We’re not the biggest team and there have been a few teams that have had success running the ball between the tackles against us,” Trinity coach Rob Cathcart said. “We’re athletic and we’re fast, but we don’t have a lot of size, so that’s definitely a proven way of moving the ball on us.
“They have to stop big plays and we have to stop the running game is about what it comes down to.”
Trinity’s last title came in 2019, when it beat Lebanon in the Division III championship game. Campbell is seeking its first championship since 2017. The Cougars beat Monadnock 12-8 in the Division III championship game that year.
Trinity beat fourth-seeded Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 38-14 in last weekend’s semifinals. Campbell went on the road and topped second-seeded Monadnock 37-14 in the semifinals, after the Huskies trounced the Cougars 52-8 during the regular season.
“Campbell has done a great job stepping up for playoff time,” Cathcart said. “The back they have (Hershberger) is a terrific player. We’ll have our work cut out stopping him.”
Top-seeded Gilford/Belmont’s 24-0 victory over eighth-seeded St. Thomas was the closest of last weekend’s four Division II quarterfinal games. Second-seeded Pelham beat seventh-seeded Plymouth 63-14; third-seeded Bow defeated sixth-seeded Hanover 32-0; and fourth-seeded Souhegan beat fifth-seeded Kennett 49-7.
Hanover played each of the four semifinal winners this season, and here’s what Hanover head coach Sam Cavallaro had to say about the semifinal matchups:
Bow at Pelham
Cavallaro: “To me, Pelham is, by far, better than anyone we’ve played. The biggest thing with Pelham is their defense has incredible speed. I think it’s a tough matchup for Bow because for (the Falcons) to be successful, they have to run the ball, and I just don’t see Bow being able to run the ball at all. That means they’re going to have to pass, which is not their strength. In order to stop Pelham, you’d have to stop their run game. I think the only team that can beat them is Souhegan because I don’t think Bow or Gilford’s defense is good enough to stop Pelham. Souhegan’s not going to stop it either, but they have an alternative where they can throw the ball 50 times and I think Pelham may have some holes in the passing game (defensively).”
Souhegan at Gilford/Belmont
Cavallaro: “I like Souhegan. I just don’t think Gilford has the speed on defense to keep up with them. With Souhegan, you have to stop two things: you have to stop Bright (running back JJ Bright), and if you stop him, you also have to make the quarterback (Romy Jain) uncomfortable. Both of those things are really hard to do, and I just don’t think Gilford has the athletes to match up with them. Souhegan’s safety (Madux McGrath), to me, might be the best player in (Division II) that I saw. I think he’ll shut down Reese (Gilford/Belmont quarterback Isaiah Reese).”
There will be major movement in the Union Leader Power Poll next week since all eight teams playing in this weekend’s Division I quarterfinals are in the Top 10. The matchups with poll position in parenthesis:
• Merrimack (No. 8) at Londonderry (No. 1)
• Bedford (No. 7) at Nashua North (No. 2)
• Bishop Guertin (No. 3) at Pinkerton (No. 4)
• Timberlane (No. 6) at Exeter (No. 5)
The Merrimack-Londonderry and BG-Pinkerton games feature teams that are meeting for the first time this season. North beat Bedford 19-7 at Stellos Stadium in Week 1, and Timberlane beat Exeter 27-23 in Plaistow in Week 5.
This year’s Division IV championship game will feature two tradition-rich programs in second-seeded Newport (7-1) and top-seeded Somersworth (8-0). Somersworth won its 15th championship last year. In the 2020 title game, Newport claimed its 10th championship by defeating Somersworth.
The teams would be meeting in the Division IV championship game for the third consecutive season had Fall Mountain not upset Newport in last year’s semifinals.
Somersworth running back Calvin Lambert rushed for 236 yards and two touchdowns when Somersworth beat Newport 35-7 during the regular season. The Hilltoppers had a 474-127 edge in total offense in that game.
Saturday’s championship game will be played at Laconia High School (1 p.m.).
Adding a fourth division has not produced the desired result of increasing the number of competitive games among the NHIAA schools with the smallest enrollments. So far this season, there have been two Division IV games decided by fewer than seven points. Last year, there were two Division IV games decided by seven points or fewer.
One benefit of having a larger division: There would be a greater number of teams with similar ability and (hopefully) more competitive contests. And if you merged Division IV into the current Division III, would playing top Division III teams like Campbell and Trinity be more challenging than playing top Division IV teams like Somersworth and Newport?