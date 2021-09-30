AFTER FACING Manchester Memorial in the Queen City Jamboree, Trinity coach Rob Cathcart said he wasn’t sure what kind of team he would have this year because the Pioneers are so young. About half of Trinity’s 28-player varsity roster are freshmen or sophomores.
Turns out some of those kids can play, as Trinity is 4-0 entering Saturday night’s game against Monadnock (3-0) in East Swanzey.
“We’ve got a very strong sophomore class and they’ve shown that they’re ready for prime time,” Cathcart said. “Coming into the season I wasn’t sure what it was going to look like.”
One pleasant surprise has been the play of sophomore quarterback Jack Service, who improved so much in the offseason it allowed Trinity to move sophomore Paul Thibault from quarterback to running back.
“Service made huge strides in the offseason,” Cathcart said. “Paul is one of our best players on both sides of the ball. It’s a luxury that we don’t have to use him at QB because Jack’s developed.”
Service and Thibault are among the sophomores who are starting on both sides of the ball, Service at cornerback and Thibault at outside linebacker. Running back/linebacker Mark Nyoma, running back/safety DeVohn Ellis, cornerback Bobby Kinsella, linebacker Noah Frenette and tight end Jameson Farley are other sophomores who have made significant contributions. Junior Jordan Joyal is also a two-way starter at tight end and middle linebacker.
Each player in the team’s secondary is a sophomore, and senior James Thibault — Paul’s older brother — is the only non-sophomore in the offensive backfield.
“We’ve been a spread-the-wealth offense,” Cathcart said. “We haven’t been putting it all on James.”
Trinity hasn’t played the toughest schedule thus far, but handed Campbell its first loss last weekend (14-0). The Pioneers have also beaten ConVal (39-8), Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (47-8) and Winnisquam (42-8).
Monadnock has a first-year head coach in Rob Lotito. The Huskies have allowed 12 points in their three victories.
“They’re always tough,” Cathcart said. “You look at that scheme and it might as well be the same coach. They put eight, nine guys in the box, come flying at you and dare you to try and make a play. It’s tough sledding against them. Offensively they’re run-first and pass when you need it — similar to us. They’re always a tough game.”
Nothing from the NHIAA
The NHIAA has made no announcement regarding how it will handle football games canceled because of COVID this season. Seven games have been canceled so far, and, as we’ve written in the past, if these games cannot be rescheduled, the canceling team should have to forfeit. A few bullet points regarding this subject:
• When teams canceled playoff games because of COVID last year the canceling team was forced to forfeit, so the precedent has been set. Canceled games should not be handled one way during the regular season and another way in the playoffs, unless, of course, the canceled games have no bearing on which teams make the playoffs and how those teams are seeded.
• Not only could some teams not make the playoffs because of a canceled game (or games), but there are situations where teams could qualify by canceling. Example: If a team canceled its final regular-season game it could qualify for postseason play by avoiding a potential loss.
• If these games were canceled by an illness not named COVID, would there even be a discussion about possible forfeits? Forfeit wins have been awarded in the past when teams had to cancel because of illness or injuries. Anything but a forfeit would turn this issue into an even bigger problem.
This year’s championship games will be held Nov. 13 (Divisions III and IV) and Nov. 20 (Divisions I and II) at sites to be determined. Assuming things aren’t altered by the canceled games, here’s how playoff teams will be determined in each division:
Division I: Each of the four conference champions (East, West, North, South) earns an automatic berth. The champions are based on win/loss records. The four other playoff teams are also based on win/loss records. Two teams will be selected from the North/East half of the bracket, and two from the South/West bracket. As many as three teams from one conference can qualify. The champion from the North/East will face the champion from the South/West in the championship game.
Division II: The two conference champions, one from the East and one from the West, automatically qualify. The conference champions are determined by the Football Point Rating and will be seeded No. 1 and No. 2 regardless of their record. The next six teams with the best Football Point Rating — regardless of which conference they play in — will complete the eight team field.
Division III: The top four teams based on the Football Point Rating will qualify and be seeded No. 1 through No. 4.
Division IV: The top four teams based on the Football Point Rating will qualify and be seeded No. 1 through No. 4.
Note: The NHIAA Football Point Rating awards 10 points for a victory and two points for each game a beaten opponent has won. So a victory over a team that’s 5-4 is worth 20 points — 10 for the win and two for each of the five games that team has won.
The only weekend game that involves teams that are both ranked in the Power Poll is tonight’s matchup between No. 10 Dover (3-1) and No. 1 Winnacunnet (4-0) in Hampton. The Warriors have allowed 27 points in four games and will be facing a Dover offense that’s averaging 36.5 points per contest.
Newfound was scheduled to play at Somersworth on Sept. 10, but that game was canceled because of COVID issues at Newfound. The game has been rescheduled for Oct. 12, which is a Tuesday.