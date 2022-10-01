MANCHESTER — It took five games for the Trinity High School football team to get a taste of adversity.
The Pioneers entered Friday night’s game against Campbell with a 4-0 record and had outscored their opponents 185-8 in the process. Campbell also entered the matchup unbeaten, however, and its Single-Wing offense made life difficult for Trinity on its home field.
The Cougars led 8-0 in the first quarter, 16-14 at halftime and 22-14 in the third before Trinity scored the game’s final three touchdowns — two in the fourth quarter — to pull out a 36-22 victory.
“We said sooner or later a team is going to punch you in the nose and you have to weather it and get by it and turn it around, and they did that,” Trinity coach Rob Cathcart said. “We were reeling at a few points in this game and it could have quickly gone the other way and we could have been on the wrong side of that score.
“They just kept at it, persevered, overcame, believed and kept trying to execute, and things came our way.”
One of the game’s key plays came in the fourth quarter with the game tied, 22-22. Campbell was facing a third-and-three situation from the Trinity 13-yard line when a bad snap resulted in a loss of 32 yards and forced the Cougars to punt. Two plays later, Trinity quarterback Jack Service connected with running back DeVohn Ellis for a 79-yard touchdown pass that gave the Pioneers their first lead with 10:56 to play.
“In case of emergency, throw it to DeVohn,” Cathcart said.
Trinity capped the scoring on its next possession, when freshman running back Anthony DiGiantommaso scored on a 14-yard run and Service added the two-point conversion.
Ellis also caught a 21-yard TD pass from Service in the third quarter. Service added the conversion that tied the game, 22-22, with 6:32 left in the third.
Service scored both Trinity TDs in the first half. His first touchdown run came from a yard away, and he added a 2-yard TD run with 5:44 remaining in the half.
“The message going into this week is we will have to play four quarters of good football to beat these guys,” Campbell coach Glen Costello said. “I’m not sure what the stats say, but I felt like we were competitive throughout.”
Campbell’s Scott Hershberger, a sophomore running back, carried the ball 35 times for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran in a two-point conversion.
“He’s a pretty special little sophomore,” Costello said.
Hershberger scored Campbell’s first TD on an 11-yard run, and his team’s final TD on a 21-yard run. Jack Kidwell added a 4-yard touchdown run for the Cougars. Jackson Kanaley added the two-point conversion following Hersberger’s first touchdown.
The win left Trinity as the only unbeaten team in Division III.
“They were really giving us all we could handle and we were having a tough time stopping them,” Cathcart said. “One thing we are not is big and strong. They came close to taking it from us. We just managed to weather it and get a few big plays and that was the difference.”