SALEM HIGH SCHOOL coach Steve Abraham sat on the team bench — alone — staring at the grass by his feet. He was a picture of dejection.
Salem had just dropped a 49-21 decision to Pinkerton Academy in Week 3, and the Astros did pretty much whatever they wanted to on offense that night. Pinkerton scored on each of its first seven possessions before ending the game by taking a knee the eighth time it received the ball.
“We weren’t physical and we weren’t trusting one another,” Abraham said when he was asked about his team’s defensive performance that night. “That was No. 1. No. 2 is we had a lot of new guys in there.”
Salem, which fell to 1-2 following the loss, started five players on defense that night who had never played varsity football before the 2021 season began — and it showed. Shortly thereafter, the Salem coaches began rearranging names on the whiteboard.
• Tommy Ahlers was moved from linebacker to safety.
• Peter Beeley moved from defensive back to linebacker.
• Damian Gigante shifted from linebacker to defensive end.
“(Assistant coach) Dan Keleher was great,” Abraham said. “He said, ‘We have to stop people at the first level before we can worry about the second level, so let’s move Gigante up there to give us an experienced varsity athlete at defensive end.’ That was one of the biggest changes.”
Moving Ahlers to safety helped fill a void that was created when senior Dante Fernandes was ruled ineligible before the season. Abraham described Fernandes as a defensive leader on last year’s team.
“Ahlers plays better when he can be a free athlete,” Abraham said.
Another tweak that helped was inserting freshman Danny Hughes into the starting lineup at middle linebacker.
“He’s gonna be a good one,” Abraham said. “People wouldn’t know we have a freshman starting at middle linebacker. He’s got the instincts.
“We were inexperienced and not confident. It started to change the next time we played, and that was the Windham game.”
Since that loss to Pinkerton, the Blue Devils have shown steady improvement on the defensive side of the ball. The Salem defense hasn’t been dominant, but it’s been good enough to win each of its six games since that Pinkerton loss and earn a spot opposite Londonderry in Saturday’s Division I semifinals.
You could argue that getting exposed by Pinkerton helped turn Salem’s season around.
“We told the kids to be patient, get better and not worry about shutting people out,” Abraham said. “We told them: ‘If we can score on five series and they score on four, we win. We don’t have to worry about style points.’”
Third-seeded Salem (8-1) is in the Division I semifinals for the fifth consecutive year, and will be facing top-seeded Londonderry (9-1) in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. The winner will play either Exeter (7-2) or Winnacunnet (10-0) in the Division I championship game.
Salem’s best defensive effort this season may have come in a 35-21 victory over the Lancers on Oct. 22. Salem intercepted five passes in that game and led 35-14 late in the fourth quarter.
“I think the two best teams on our side of the bracket are playing on Saturday,” Abraham said. “I know we beat them the first time, but Londonderry is very good. We’ll have to play better than we did last time.”
.
The closest Lebanon has come to losing this year came in Week 3, when the Raiders overcame a late two-point deficit and beat Milford 27-14. The teams will meet again in Saturday’s Division II semifinals.
The first game turned when Lebanon’s Jackson Stone returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown that erased a 14-12 deficit with 4:19 to play. Stone, Lebanon’s starting quarterback, added a 9-yard run later in the quarter. He scored three touchdowns in the win.
“Jackson is so much faster than everyone,” Milford coach Keith Jones said. “In the open area, he’s a deer. We’ll have to put long drives together and score to keep them off the field, and then not let them score quick. We can’t let them score on one play, which they’re capable of doing.”
The winner between second-seeded Lebanon (9-0) and third-seeded Milford (7-2) will face either top-seeded Timberlane (10-0) or fourth-seeded St. Thomas (8-2) in the Division II championship game. Milford’s only other loss this season came against Timberlane.
.
It appears a Division I team will finish first in the Union Leader Power Poll for the 13th time in the 14 years the poll has been published. Timberlane (No. 7) and Lebanon (No. 9) are the only non-Division I teams in the poll. Both are unbeaten, but are ranked behind six Division I teams. Four of those Division I teams are still playing, so it’s hard to envision either the Owls or the Raiders making the jump to No. 1 even if they win the Division II championship.
Bishop Guertin is the only Division II team to finish No. 1. The Cardinals were voted No. 1 after they won the Division II championship in 2009. Winnacunnet was also a vote away from finishing No. 1 in 2012, when it beat Bedford in the Division II championship game.
Here are the No. 1 teams in the poll by year:
2008: Nashua South
2009: Bishop Guertin
2010: Pinkerton
2011: Exeter
2012: Exeter
2013: Concord
2014: Pinkerton
2015: Goffstown
2016: Bedford
2017: Winnacunnet
2018: Bedford
2019: Londonderry
2020: Nashua North
.
Saturday’s Division I semifinal between Exeter and Winnacunnet will be the 93rd meeting between the programs. Winnacunnet beat Exeter 14-7 during the regular season, but the Blue Hawks lead the series 60-30-2.
Technically, Saturday’s contest will be the sixth playoff game between the programs, but that includes last year’s Division I quarterfinal, which was canceled because of COVID issues within the Exeter program. Winnacunnet advanced via a forfeit.
The teams split the four other playoff meetings, which took place in 2000, 2003, 2007 and 2009. Two of the postseason meetings came in the Division II championship game. Winnacunnet won the title with a 10-9 victory over Exeter in 2000, and the Blue Hawks defeated the Warriors 24-6 in 2003.
.
Although many consider Pelham (9-0) to be an overwhelming favorite in Saturday’s Division III championship game against Trinity, the Pioneers (8-1) will enter that game with an impressive resume.
Trinity is allowing an average of 8.3 points per game, and scored at least 28 points in six of its eight victories.
Trinity won the Division III championship in 2019. Pelham won last year’s Division III title.
Second-seeded Somersworth (8-1) will be attempting to win its first championship since 1997 when it faces fourth-seeded Fall Mountain (6-3) at Laconia High School.
Somersworth coach Jeremy Lambert was a junior guard/defensive tackle on that 1997 team, which beat St. Thomas 45-0 in the Division IV championship game. After being postponed several times, that game was played on a Tuesday night at Dover High School.