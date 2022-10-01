With lineman Mene Adumene signaling touchdown in the background, Memorial’s Erik Seymore runs in for a score against Spaulding Friday night in Manchester. The Crusaders earned their first win — and dealt Spaulding its first loss.
MANCHESTER — Manchester Memorial football coach Rob Sturgis said his team’s winless record did not hinder the Crusaders’ confidence entering their homecoming bout against unbeaten Spaulding on Friday night at Chabot-McDonough Field.
Memorial led after each of the first two quarters and secured its 27-26 Division I victory over the Red Raiders with big plays and clutch defensive stops in the second half.
The Crusaders (1-3), who lost in overtime each of the past two weeks, celebrated their first win after the game on the field with their large and loud student section.
“Honestly, going into it we didn’t feel like an 0-3 team,” Sturgis said. “We just felt that we were on the wrong side of a couple games. ... We knew if we could match their physicality, we had a good chance with our size and our skill players to make some plays happen.”
Memorial led, 14-12, at halftime and added another six points after its second-half-opening drive that Erik Seymore (12 carries, 106 yards) capped with a 4-yard touchdown run.
The Red Raiders (4-1), who were ranked 10th in the Union Leader Power Poll entering this weekend, marched 55 yards on 13 plays and took about seven minutes off the clock before knotting the score with 3:21 left in the third quarter.
Spaulding junior running back Hunter Trueman punched in a 2-yard TD run and then ran in a 2-point conversion.
Memorial answered two plays later, when junior quarterback Connor McFarland connected with classmate Ethan Vilgrain over the top for a 50-yard touchdown. AJ Sebastien followed up with the point-after kick to give the Crusaders a 27-20 lead.
McFarland (3 of 10, interception; five carries, 65 yards) threw all of his completions to Vilgrain for 106 yards, including a 49-yard TD with 7:32 left in the first half to help build a 14-12 Crusaders advantage.
“All summer we worked together,” McFarland said of he and Vilgrain. “On the field, off the field we’re always hanging out, so chemistry is up there.”
Emmett Colby pulled Spaulding within one with 8:52 remaining with a 7-yard scoring run to cap an 11-play, 64-yard drive. Memorial stuffed Colby on his ensuing 2-point-conversion run try.
Red Raiders coach Kevin Hebert said they went for two all night partially because their kicker is just coming back from an injury, their snapping has been shaky and Memorial has blocked some PATs. Hebert also wanted to lean on the players that led the offense down the field.
“I actually said to my special-teams guy, ‘We should be kicking it here. It’s pretty obvious,’” Hebert said of the 2-point run after Colby cut Memorial’s lead to 27-26. “Everyone in the stands is like, ‘Why aren’t you kicking it?’ The problem there is, so now you line it up and it gets blocked and then everyone’s looking going, ‘Why would you even try that?’
“Because we were moving the football, the thinking is can you get 2½ yards? They made the stop there, they made that play and obviously that was a big one.”
Spaulding went 1-for-4 on its 2-point conversion attempts.
Colby finished with 152 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Trueman rushed for 120 yards and two scores on 21 totes. Seth Cortina added 66 yards on nine carries for Spaulding.
The Red Raiders got the ball with 4:50 left and reached the Memorial 35-yard line. Crusaders junior Jose Soto tackled Colby 3 yards short of a first down on a fourth-and-5 play to stop that promising drive.
Raymond Alleyne and Jayden Kuilan both recovered Red Raiders fumbles for Memorial.
“We give up plenty of yards but we don’t give up points in the red zone and when we needed it most, we were able to get stops,” Sturgis said of his defense.
Spaulding’s Kaiden Melendez intercepted McFarland in the end zone late in the first half.
“We’re not an 0-3 team,” Sturgis said. “We’re a team that can compete. We’re a team that can play with the big boys and we’re not afraid of anybody.”