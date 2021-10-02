Quarterback Drew Heenan passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead unbeaten Londonderry past Alvirne 51-0 on Saturday at Lancer Park.
Heenan ran 24 yards for a score and hit Colby Ramshaw for 19 yards and Kyle McPhail for 33 yards for the two passing TDs.
Londonderry also scored twice after blocked punts, once on a safety and the other time on a recovery in the end zone by Andrew Soucy. Jake Schena (45-run run), Riley Boles (pick-six) and Devin Ortiz (12-yard run) also scored for the Lancers (5-0), ranked No. 2 in the latest Union Leader Power Poll.
Salem 26, Windham 7: Aidan McDonald scored on runs of 64 and 81 yards as the Blue Devils improved to 2-2. Windham is 1-4.
Friday night
DIVISION I
Bishop Guertin 35, Nashua South 7: In Nashua, Charlie Bellavance ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries as BG raised its record to 4-1. Quarterback Matt Santosuosso added 86 yards on the ground and was also 4 of 4 passing for 63 yards and a 36-yard touchdown pass to Cody Szymansky. BG’s other TD came on a 14-yard run by Michael MacDonough. Josh Compoh scored for South (1-4).
Pinkerton 47, Merrimack 12: In Derry, halfback Cole Yennaco ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries for the Astros (4-1). Shea Goodwin caught two TD passes for the Tomahawks (1-4).
Portsmouth/Oyster River 41, Spaulding 7: In Rochester, quarterback Will Hindle rushed for 160 yards and three TDs to highlight the Portsmouth/Oyster River (4-1) offensive performance. Spaulding (0-5) scored on a 34-yard pass from quarterback Kaiden Melendez to Hunter Trueman. It was the team’s first TD of the season.
Exeter 35, Memorial 6: In Manchester, Jacob Wiberg scored two touchdowns, including a 94-yard burst in the second quarter, in a game that was paused 45 minutes by what police called “a large fight” behind the home stands.
Michael Detorre rushed for 68 yards and a 3-yard score, Ian Ireland scored on an 11-yard run and Nathaniel Leighton recovered a bad snap on a punt in the Memorial end zone for the Blue Hawks’ first TD. Exeter, ranked No. 3 in the latest Union Leader Power Poll, is 3-1.
Memorial (0-3) averted a shutout in the fourth quarter when sophomore quarterback Connor McFarland passed over the middle to Jacob Calabro for a 15-yard TD. McFarland entered the game after starting QB Braden Hafeman was sacked and injured on the second play from scrimmage.
The Crusaders were playing their first game since Sept. 10 after suspending operations due to positive COVID-19 tests among team members.
DIVISION II
Lebanon 41, Souhegan 0: In Lebanon, Nyeoti Punni scored twice in the second quarter to help Lebanon remain unbeaten (5-0). Cole Shambo added two TDs for the Raiders, who also received touchdown runs from running back CJ Childs and quarterback Jackson Stone. The loss dropped Souhegan to 2-3.
Timberlane 47, Gilford/Belmont 12: In Plaistow, Dan Post ran for 106 yards and three TDs (26, 10 and 15 yards) and Dom Pallaria added 107 yards rushing and a TD for the Owls (5-0). Gilford/Belmont (3-2) scored on Michael Kitto’s 7-yard run, and on a 66-yard pass from Isaiah Reese to Riley Marsh.
St. Thomas 52, Merrimack Valley 14: In Dover, senior Tyler Leedberg scored on runs of 8, 7 and 43 yards to help the Saints (4-1) extend their winning streak to four games.
Milford 42, Bow 13: In Milford, Logan Barnhill scored five touchdowns for the Spartans (4-1). Bow (1-3) received a 45-yard TD catch from Owen Guertin and a 5-yard TD run from Myles Rheinhardt.
Pembroke Academy 28, Kingswood 0: In Wolfeboro, running back Alex Francoeur scored two rushing touchdowns as the Spartans (1-4) picked up their first win on the season.
Plymouth 30, Kennett 14: In Conway, Dylan Welch scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) for the Bobcats (4-1). Kennett (1-4) led 14-13 at halftime.
DIVISION III
Pelham 50, Inter-Lakes 0: In Meredith, Ethan Demmons and Alex Carroll ran for two touchdowns apiece, and Jake Travis ran for one and passed for another to Jake Cawthron as the Pythons ran their Division III record to 5-0. Pelham led 50-0 at halftime.
Kevin Bodenrader led Pelham in rushing with 84 yards, including a 17-yard TD, and also caught three passes for 29 yards.
DIVISION IV
Somersworth 45, Franklin 0: In Somersworth, Calvin Lambert ran for four touchdowns and Jeff Dekorne and Tayshawn Sheppard each added a TD run for the Hilltoppers (3-1).
Thursday night
Bedford 34, Manchester Central 0: Quarterback Joe Mikol threw three touchdown passes, including two to Andrew Grudinskas, leading Bedford past Manchester Central on Thursday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Mikol hit Grudinskas on scoring plays covering 50 and 30 yards. The senior also found Dom Tagliaferro for a 51-yard TD to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Logan Sfeir and Ledger Russell added rushing touchdowns as the Bulldogs improved to 3-2 in Division I.
Central, which was returning to action after suspending operations on Sept. 10 because of positive COVID-19 tests among team members, is 0-2.