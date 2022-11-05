Santosuosso
Bishop Guertin’s Matt Santosuosso, shown against Trinity in the Queen City Jamboree, led the Cardinals to a playoff win over Dover on Saturday.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

At Stellos Stadium in Nashua, Bishop Guertin scored on its first four possessions and beat Dover 42-14 in a Division I preliminary round game on Saturday.

Quarterback Matt Santosuosso threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the first quarter. He passed for 115 yards and ran for 198.