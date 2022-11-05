At Stellos Stadium in Nashua, Bishop Guertin scored on its first four possessions and beat Dover 42-14 in a Division I preliminary round game on Saturday.
Quarterback Matt Santosuosso threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the first quarter. He passed for 115 yards and ran for 198.
Charlie Bellavance ran for two touchdowns to give BG a 28-0 lead going into halftime.
Brady McInnes and Ryder Aubin scored rushing TDs for Dover.
Merrimack 14, Portsmouth/Oyster River 6: In Merrimack, the eighth-seeded Tomahawks received a 17-yard touchdown pass from Trent Jackson to Owen Sadowski and a 5-yard TD run from Reimello Hyde to extend its season. Merrimack (7-3) will face top-seeded Londonderry (8-1) in next weekend’s Division I quarterfinals. Ninth-seeded Portsmouth/Oyster River scored on a 1-yard run by Gunner Jackson.
The ClipperCats played most of the game without starting quarterback Aidan Thomas, who was injured in the first quarter.
Division II quarterfinals
Bow 32, Hanover 0: In Bow, the Falcons posted their second shutout of the season in a quarterfinal on Saturday at home. They will visit second-seeded Pelham next weekend in the semis.
Scoring the TDs for third-seeded Bow were Ryan McCabe (30-yard pass from Owen Walton), Owen Guertin (5-yard run), Hollis Jones (30-yard run), Walton (15-yard run) and Canyon Batchelder (60-yard fumble recovery and score).
Pelham 63, Plymouth 14: In Pelham, the second-seeded Pythons had a 42-14 halftime lead on their way to a berth in the championship game. Ethan Demmons and Jake Ciulla scored a pair of touchdowns each and Alex Carroll ran for a team-high 90 yards, including 71 on a TD burst.
Jake Travis, Dom Herrling, Jake Cawthron, Jake Ciulla and Steven Harvey scored the other Pelham touchdowns.
Dylan Welch scored both Plymouth TDs, on runs of 59 and 85 yards.
Division III semifinals
Campbell 37, Monadnock 14: In Swanzey on Friday night, Scott Hershberger rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns as the third-seeded Cougars reversed a 52-8 Monadnock win in a regular-season game on Oct. 8 in Litchfield. Campbell led 34-7 at the half. The Cougars will play Trinity at Souhegan next weekend for the title.
Monadnock running back Jack Lorenz, who had 361 yards and and five TDs in the regular-season meeting, finished with eight yards on Friday night.