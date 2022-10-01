On the day marking the 25th anniversary of Bow football, the Falcons received a pair of touchdown runs from Hollis Jones on the way to a 31-10 victory over Merrimack Valley on Saturday. Jones scored on runs of 5 and 15 yards. Owen Guertin (25 yards) and Blake Scarinza (60 yards) added scoring runs for Bow (4-1). Bow’s Jared Dolder kicked a 25-yard field goal and added PATs after every TD.

DIVISION I