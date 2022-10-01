On the day marking the 25th anniversary of Bow football, the Falcons received a pair of touchdown runs from Hollis Jones on the way to a 31-10 victory over Merrimack Valley on Saturday. Jones scored on runs of 5 and 15 yards. Owen Guertin (25 yards) and Blake Scarinza (60 yards) added scoring runs for Bow (4-1). Bow’s Jared Dolder kicked a 25-yard field goal and added PATs after every TD.
DIVISION I
Londonderry 48, Central 6: In Manchester, running back Jake Schena scored on runs of 11 and 9 yards, and quarterback Drew Heenan tossed two touchdown passes for the Lancers (4-1). Londonderry led 28-6 after the first quarter. Central (0-4) received an 11-yard TD run from Kdin Preston.
Concord 49, Rutland (Vt.) 6: In Concord, running back Eli Bahuma ran for three TDs and Divon Duncan had a TD run and caught a TD pass to help Concord raise its record to 4-1. Jacob Plante made each of his seven point-after kicks. Rutland dropped to 2-3.
Bedford 48, Nashua South 0: In Bedford, running back Logan Sfeir rushed for four TDs as the Bulldogs improved to 4-1. The Bedford defense had three interceptions and recovered a fumble for a TD. Nashua South fell to 0-5.
Nashua North 64, Goffstown 14: In Nashua, quarterback Derek Finlay passed for three TDs and ran for another to help the Titans remain unbeaten (5-0). Jordyn Raisanen-Andino caught two touchdown passes and returned a fumble for a TD. Goffstown slipped to 0-5.
Dover 7, Portsmouth/Oyster River 0: In Dover, quarterback Ryder Aubin scored the game’s only TD on a 2-yard run with 4:11 remaining in the second quarter to help Dover raise its record to 4-1. Portsmouth/Oyster River fell to 2-3.
DIVISION II
Pelham 34, Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 0: Ethan Demmons and Scott Paquette ran for touchdowns, Connor Travis returned a fumble 20 yards for another score, and Alex Carroll caught a 22-yard TD pass from Jake Travis and ran 23 yards for another. Pelham is 5-0.
Pembroke 14, St. Thomas 12: In Pembroke, Myi-Khalil Armstrong ran in both touchdowns for the Spartans (2-2), who led 14-0 at halftime. After St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover (2-2) pulled within two, Pembroke’s Pacey Graham nabbed an interception to end the Saints’ final drive.
Gilford/Belmont 20, Laconia 7: In Laconia, the Sachems led 7-6 in the second half, but Gilford/Belmont quarterback Isaiah Reese scored two third-quarter touchdowns to help the Golden Eagles remain unbeaten (5-0). Michael Kitto also scored for Gilford/Belmont. Laconia fell to 1-4.
Inter-Lakes 15, Kearsarge 6: In Meredith, TJ Bailey scored with 48 seconds to play to seal the Lakers’ victory. Inter-Lakes (2-3) also received a TD from Noah Salamanca. John Fraioli scored for Kearsarge (2-3).
Kennett 36, Sanborn 6: In Kingston, Scott McGibbon ran for 78 yards and a TD on 14 carries and caught three passes for 31 yards for Sanborn (1-4) in the loss. Sanborn quarterback Brandon Sarette completed 5 of 13 passes for 78 yards. Kennett is 3-2.
John Stark 42, Hollis/Brookline 12: In Hollis, Byron Parrish ran for 87 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries as John Stark picked (1-4) up its first victory. The Generals received 82 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Donnie White, and 120 yards and one touchdown from Drew Tower. Hollis/Brookine dropped to 1-4.
Hanover 59, Lebanon 0: In Lebanon, the Bears remained unbeaten with a lopsided win in the rivalry game. Roger Lucas scored twice for Hanover (5-0). Lebanon fell to 0-5.
Milford 51, Manchester West 21: In Manchester, running back Chris Cotsificas ran for four touchdowns as Milford (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak. West fell to 1-4.
DIVISION III
Fall Mountain 48, Kingswood 12: In Wolfeboro, quarterback Zach Patch passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to propel the Wildcats (4-1) to their fourth consecutive win.
Monadnock 63, ConVal 8: In Peterborough, senior Ethan Brown rushed for 178 yards and five TDs as the Huskies (4-1) bounced back from last week’s loss to Trinity. Monadnock also received 132 yards rushing and a TD from running back Jack Lorenz. ConVal QB Bradley Brunelle passed for 191 yards and a TD in the loss. The loss dropped the Cougars to 0-5.
Stevens 40, Epping-Newmarket 14: Jai Roberio had four TDs in the first half and Aiden White added two (and an interception), all rushing. Both teams are now 2-3.
DIVISION IV
Somersworth 35, Newport 7: In Somersworth, running back Calvin Lambert ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns as the Hilltoppers prevailed Friday night in a game between the only Division IV teams that entered the weekend unbeaten.
Somersworth, last year’s Division IV champion, moved to 4-0 and has scored at least 35 points in each of its four games. Quarterback Kyle Ashley had a rushing TD for Newport (3-1).