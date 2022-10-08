Manchester Central's Kdin Preston looks for a block from teammate Micah Huffman during the Queen City Jamboree scrimmage against Pembroke. Preston helped the Little Green to their first win on Friday at Gill Stadium.
The Manchester Central football team overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat Dover 18-14 Friday night at Gill Stadium.
The Little Green (1-4) scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 7-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Cayden Salvi to Jacob Maloney with 14 seconds to play. Owen Kelly also caught a TD pass for the Little Green (1-4). Salvi passed for 120 yards in the win. Central also received 179 yards rushing and a TD from Kdin Preston.
Quarterback Ryder Aubin had a TD run and a TD pass for Dover (4-2).
DIVISION I
Wachusett (Mass.) 41, Salem 13: In Salem, Wachusett (4-1) scored 41 first-half points against a Salem team that was without several starters due to illness. Leading rusher David Jacques and leading receiver Justice Casado were among those who did not play for Salem (1-5). Salem’s Nolan Lumley and Felix Gonzalez each scored on a 1-yard run.
Pinkerton 38, Winnacunnet 0: In Hampton, fullback Cole Yennaco and halfback Jacob Albert each scored two touchdowns for the Astros (5-1), who led 35-0 at halftime. Pinkerton also received a TD from Caden Michaud. Winnacunnet remained winless (0-6).
Portsmouth/Oyster River 35, Keene 14: In Portsmouth, Daniel Doherty caught five passes for 84 yards and scored three touchdowns for the ClipperCats (3-3). Doherty returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score, and caught TD passes of 37 and 5 yards. Keene fell to 1-5.
Merrimack 24, Spaulding 12: In Merrimack, Reimello Hyde ran for two touchdowns plus a two-point conversion for the Tomahawks (4-2). Seth Cortina had a 2-yard touchdown run and Hunter Trueman caught a 6-yard TD pass for Spaulding (4-2).
Concord 42, Nashua South 24: In Concord, junior running back Eli Bahuma ran for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries to lead the Crimson Tide (5-1). Nashua South QB Karsten Lemire completed 12 of 28 passes for 190 yards and a TD, and ran for 64 yards and a TD on 13 attempts. The Panthers are 0-6.
DIVISION II
Gilford/Belmont 35, Plymouth 14: In Plymouth, quarterback Isaiah Reese completed 8 of 12 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for two TDs to help the Golden Eagles remain unbeaten (6-0). Logan Grant caught four passes for 163 yards and two TDs for Gilford/Belmont, which also received 131 yards rushing and a TD from Michael Kitto. Plymouth fell to 3-3.
Milford 42, Hollis/Brookline 7: In Milford, Trice Cote ran for three touchdowns and the Spartans (3-3) recorded 17 tackles for loss. Quarterback Chuck Urda added two TD runs for Milford, which also got a 1-yard rushing TD from Liam Zahn. Hollis/Brookline slipped to 1-5.
Bow 10, Kennett 0: In Conway, Hollis Jones scored the game’s only touchdown on a 5-yard run in the second quarter to help the Falcons improve to 5-1. Jared Dolder added a 25-yard field goal plus a PAT for Bow. Kennett dropped to 3-3.
Merrimack Valley 23, Manchester West 7: In Penacook, Buddy Eddy (10 yards), Reece Clermont (15 yards) and Nick DeBello (9 yards) had touchdown runs for the Pride (3-3). Taylor Gallant scored on an 80-yard run for West (1-5).
St. Thomas 33, Laconia 16: In Dover, quarterback Michael Skowron tossed four touchdown passes for the Saints (3-2). Devon Paquette caught TD passes of 9, 29 and 51 yards. Laconia fell to 1-5.
Sanborn 22, Pembroke 14: In Kingston, Scott McGibbon rushed 20 times for 88 yards and one touchdown as the hosts improved to 2-4. Pembroke dropped to 2-4.
DIVISION III
Stevens 28, Fall Mtn. 0: In Langdon, junior Tyler Christian ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals (3-3). Fall Mountain quarterback Zach Patch left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. The Wildcats fell to 4-2.
ConVal 29, Kingswood 12: In Wolfeboro, ConVal’s Eric McGrath ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and caught two passes for 57 yards before leaving the game with a hip injury in the third quarter. It was the first victory for ConVal (1-5). Kingswood dropped to 0-6.
DIVISION IV
Somersworth 48, Raymond 0: In Somersworth, the Hilltoppers (5-0) scored 42 points in the first quarter. Tayshawn Sheppard scored on a 76-yard kickoff return and a 71-yard TD run. Somersworth running back Calvin Lambert had two carries for 141 yards and two TDs. Raymond fell to 3-2.