Kdin Preston
Manchester Central's Kdin Preston looks for a block from teammate Micah Huffman during the Queen City Jamboree scrimmage against Pembroke. Preston helped the Little Green to their first win on Friday at Gill Stadium.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

The Manchester Central football team overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat Dover 18-14 Friday night at Gill Stadium.

The Little Green (1-4) scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 7-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Cayden Salvi to Jacob Maloney with 14 seconds to play. Owen Kelly also caught a TD pass for the Little Green (1-4). Salvi passed for 120 yards in the win. Central also received 179 yards rushing and a TD from Kdin Preston.