The Bobcats raised their their Division II record to 5-1.
Tight end Jake Crowled had two TD receptions for Plymouth. Merrimack Valley has lost five in a row and fell to 1-5.
Pinkerton 28, Nashua South 21: In Nashua, Cole Yennaco’s 12-yard touchdown run broke a 21-21 tie late in the fourth quarter as the Astros improved their Division I record to 5-1. Nashua South led 7-6 at halftime, but fell to 1-5.
Friday night
Concord 35, Manchester Central 12: At Memorial Field in Concord, Kody Rashed and Jamari Arzu scored a pair of touchdowns each as the Crimson Tide improved to 2-4. Jayden Hann passed 2 yards to Aiden Kelley for a Central TD. The Little Green are 0-3 with two cancellations.
Timberlane 47, Sanborn 14: In Plaistow, Dan Post ran for a touchdown and caught an 8-yard scoring pass from quarterback Dom Coppeta to help the Owls (6-0) remain unbeaten. Running back Eddie DiGuilio also scored twice for Timberlane. Sanborn (2-4) received a 38-yard TD pass from Kevin Kolodziej to Tyler St. Jean, and a 20-yard TD from Kyle Bradley.
Exeter 40, Dover 0: In Exeter, halfback Ian Ireland ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead Exeter (4-1). Ireland scored on runs of 45 and 11 yards. Dover (3-3) turned the ball over three times and was limited to one play of more than 20 yards.
Somersworth 34, Fall Mountain 6: In Langdon, Calvin Lambert scored on TD runs of 27, 18 and 6 yards as the Hilltoppers (4-1) stretched their winning streak to four games. Lukas Kelly (4-yard run) and Jeff DeKorne (1-yard run) also scored for Somersworth.
Stevens 30, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 12: Jai Lique-Robeiro ran for two touchdowns as the Cardinals improved to 3-3 in Division III. Stevens is scheduled to visit unbeaten Trinity this coming Saturday night.