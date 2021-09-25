GOFFSTOWN — It’s often said that football teams improve the most between their first two games. Goffstown High School certainly looked a lot better in its second contest than it did in Week 1. Of course the Grizzlies had 21 days to get better between those two games.
After not playing for two weeks because two opponents canceled for reasons related to COVID, Goffstown returned to the field Saturday and trampled Bedford, 28-7.
Running back Aaron Duval and tight end Peyton Strickland each scored twice for the Grizzlies, who opened the season with a 37-14 loss to Exeter on Sept. 3.
“I think practice was obviously helpful and they certainly weren’t wasted weeks by any means, but playing actual football against varsity competition is important,” Goffstown coach Nick Hammond said. “I thought the effort was outstanding across the board, so I’ll give the effort an A. The football, we have a lot of work to do, so I’m not going to give us a grade there.”
Duval scored on runs of 9 and 50 yards. Strickland, who also saw time at quarterback, caught a 73-yard TD pass from Josh Webb, and a 30-yard TD pass from Webb. His second TD helped the Grizzlies take a 21-0 lead with 20.1 seconds left in the first half.
Strickland completed a 50-yard TD pass to Jonah Lopez to set up his second TD catch.
“We started to add to his (repertoire) with him at quarterback,” Hammond said. “We think that could be a valuable weapon for us. He’s a really special athlete and we’re certainly going to use him to the best of our ability.”
Bedford (2-2) made it a 21-7 game when quarterback Joe Mikol connected with Colby Snow for a 6-yard TD pass and Mikol made the PAT with 6:38 to play in the third. That was it for the Bedford offense, however, as Goffstown came up with five interceptions.
“I do not want to take anything away from Goffstown because they deserved that victory, but that’s the worst football game I’ve seen one of our teams play in the three years I’ve been here,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “Turnovers, penalties, missed assignments, missed execution, not knowing where you were supposed to be. It was terrible. Terrible. Poor execution.”
Rob Baguidy made two of Goffstown’s five interceptions. Duval, Ryan Cote and Will Sasso had the others.
“Defensively I thought we did a great job,” Hammond said. “The defensive staff did a great job putting a plan together to try and slow these guys down.”