PEMBROKE — Manchester West football coach Tom Bozoian did not feel his team played well Saturday but it still secured its fourth straight win, matching the program’s longest streak since 2006.
The Blue Knights accumulated more than 175 penalty yards but their second-half defensive effort led them to a 41-28 NHIAA Division II triumph at Pembroke Academy.
Pembroke (1-5) led, 28-12, at halftime. West (4-2) forced five consecutive Spartans turnovers — one fumble and four interceptions — in the second half on its way to building a 20-point lead.
The Blue Knights’ defense recorded seven turnovers overall.
“We didn’t play well, I don’t think, but we won a football game,” Bozoian said. “When’s the last time you can say West won a football game and we didn’t play well? It doesn’t happen here.”
The Blue Knights’ second-half adjustments have been key to their winning streak, Bozoian said.
Taylor Gallant recovered a Pembroke fumble on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, which led to a six-play Blue Knights scoring drive that pulled them within one point. Michael McNally then ended Pembroke’s following two drives by twice intercepting Spartans quarterback Logan Sarrasin, the second of which he returned 95 yards for a TD.
West senior Israel Lopez also nabbed a third-quarter interception, which set up West’s game-winning, five-play, 57-yard scoring drive that ended with a 2-yard Icean Taylor scoring run with 11:29 remaining. Gavin Howard’s point-after kick built West a 35-21 advantage.
Sean Vincent capped the Blue Knights’ second-half pick parade on Pembroke’s ensuing drive and Gallant followed up with a 37-yard TD run on the next play.
“The attitude was just to be aggressive,” McNally said of the West defense’s second-half mindset. “We were losing. We couldn’t be complacent.”
Taylor ran 23 times for a game-high 120 yards and three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion, threw a 68-yard TD pass to Carl Taylor Jr. and made an interception on defense. Gallant logged 114 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Taylor Jr. also recovered a fumble in the first quarter.
Sarrasin went 9 of 15 passing for 119 yards, including an 11-yard first-quarter touchdown to Charlie Ransom (three catches, 47 yards). Pacey Graham ran seven times for 65 yards and two TDs and Collin Hestelton rushed for 55 yards and a score on 11 carries for Pembroke.
“These kids, they gave it their all,” Spartans coach and West alum Will Moher said. “You just can’t turn the ball over five or six times and expect to have a chance.”