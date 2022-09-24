Quarterback Josh Sweeney tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Desmarais with 39 seconds to play to give the Windham High School football team a 20-14 Division I victory over Salem on Friday night in Windham.
Salem (1-3) trailed 14-0, but tied the game by scoring twice in the fourth quarter. The second TD came with 3:36 remaining.
Windham (2-2) built a 14-point lead on Sweeney’s 14-yard touchdown run and a 1-yard TD run by running back Tiger An. Salem’s first TD came on a pass from quarterback Nolan Lumley to Daniel Hughes, and Justin Casado’s 1-yard touchdown run helped the Blue Devils tie the game.
Bedford 49, Goffstown 0: In Bedford, tight end Cal McCauliffe caught three passes for 38 yards and two touchdowns to help Bedford (3-1) win its third straight. Bedford quarterback Danny Black completed 4 of 7 passes for 62 yards and three TDs. Logan Sfeir had a TD catch and a TD run for the Bulldogs, who also received rushing TDs from Noah Cassamassino and Ledger Russell. Goffstown dropped to 0-4.
Exeter 3, Winnacunnet 0: In Hampton, Ethan Moss kicked a 28-yard field goal with 2:50 to play as Exeter, the No. 2 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, improved to 4-0. Winnacunnet (0-4) limited Exeter to 220 yards of offense, but turned the ball over four times. Halfback Michael Dettore led the Exeter rushing attack with 71 yards on eight attempts.
Portsmouth/Oyster River 18, Memorial 12 (OT): In Portsmouth, Charlie Turner intercepted a Memorial pass on the first play of overtime and Portsmouth/Oyster River quarterback Aidan Thomas scored on a 10-yard run on the next play to give the ClipperCats (2-2) the win. Memorial tied the game, 12-12, on quarterback Connor McFarland’s TD run with 1:31 to play, but Portsmouth/Oyster River blocked the PAT. Memorial dropped to 0-3, the last two losses coming in overtime.
Concord 56, Alvirne 7: In Hudson, Concord running back Eli Bahuma scored twice as the Crimson Tide (3-1) stretched their winning streak to three games. Austin Wells, Jamari Arzu, Connor Hughes, Colby Nyhan and Nate Galbraith also scored for Concord.
BG 42, Merrimack 6: Matt Santosuosso rushed for 90 yards and three TDs and Ethan Chmielecki added 85 rushing yards and a score. BG improved to 4-0.
Division II
Bow 33, Milford 6: In Milford, Hollis Jones scored on runs of 8 yards and 30 yards to help Bow raise its record to 3-1. The Falcons also received a 6-yard TD run from Owen Walton, a 3-yard TD run from Ryan Lover and a 15-yard TD run from Blake Scarinza. Milford (1-3) has lost three in a row.
Plymouth 32, Laconia 22: In Laconia, a quick start helped Plymouth improve to 3-1. The Bobcats scored a safety on the game’s opening kickoff, and then Matt Cleary scored on the first play from scrimmage following the safety. Plymouth’s Luke Bassingthwaite tossed a TD pass to Dylan Veasey in the second quarter, and Dylan Welch added a rushing TD later in the quarter. It was 25-7 at halftime, and the Bobcats finished their scoring on Luke Diamond’s TD in the third.
Pelham 51, Hollis/Brookline 6: In Pelham, seven players scored for the Pythons, who extended the program’s win streak to 22 games. Alex Carroll led the Pythons with 69 yards rushing and two TDs on three carries. Cesar Martinez returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a TD. Pelham (4-0) also received TDs from Derek Muise, Scott Paquette, Jake Cawthron and William Nichols. Adam York scored on a 4-yard run for the Cavaliers (1-3).
Hanover 54, Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 7: In Hanover, Jaysen Oriol scored on runs of 63 and 88 yards as the Bears remained unbeaten after four games. Hanover led 41-0 at halftime. Manny Velazquez scored on a 2-yard run for the Redhawks (1-3).
Sanborn 28, West 26: In Manchester, Austin Ingersol ran for 285 yards and two touchdowns and Scott McGibbon added two TDs as the Indians (1-3) picked up their first win. Ingersol added two two-point conversions, and McGibbon also intercepted a pass. West fell to 1-3.
St. Thomas 13, Kennett 7: In Dover, Michael Skowron scored two rushing touchdowns for the Saints, who overcame an early seven-point deficit to improve to 2-2. Skowron helped tie the game on a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter, and added a 5-yard TD run in the fourth. Kennett is also 2-2.
Division III
Campbell 32, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 14: In Litchfield, Scott Hershberger rushed for 290 yards and two TDs on 20 carries to help Campbell (4-0) remain unbeaten. Kody Kham ran for 55 yards and a TD and added 60 yards receiving for the Cougars. Campbell coach Glen Costello said Evan St. Pierre turned in a dominant performance on the offensive and defensive line. I-L/M fell to 1-3.
Fall Mountain 33, ConVal 0: In Langdon, junior Owen Riendeau ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries for the Wildcats (3-1). Max Vogel added two TDs for Fall Mountain, who scored three TDs following turnovers. The loss dropped ConVal to 0-4.