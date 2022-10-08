210905-spt-windhampa

Windham quarterback Josh Sweeney, shown in action last season, contributed to the Jaguars' cause in Saturday's win over Manchester Memorial

 Mark Bolton/Union Leader

WINDHAM — Needing a spark and some separation on the scoreboard, the Windham High School football team turned to its version of a famous Super Bowl trick play.

The Jaguars capped the game’s scoring with their version of the “Philly Special” inside the final five minutes of their 20-7 Division I home triumph over Manchester Memorial on Saturday.