WINDHAM — Needing a spark and some separation on the scoreboard, the Windham High School football team turned to its version of a famous Super Bowl trick play.
The Jaguars capped the game’s scoring with their version of the “Philly Special” inside the final five minutes of their 20-7 Division I home triumph over Manchester Memorial on Saturday.
Windham senior Bryan Desmarais received a pitch from David Croteau then hit his wide-open quarterback, Josh Sweeney, near the right sideline for a 26-yard touchdown with 4:43 remaining.
Windham coach Jack Byrne credited his offensive assistant coaches, Matt Case and Mike Sweeney, for the call. The Philadelphia Eagles ran the same style of play for a touchdown in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.
“We’ve been working on it all week and it was a good play call,” Desmarais said. “We took the ‘Philly Special,’ made it the ‘Windham Special.’”
Desmarais said he “was gassed” during the six-play, 68-yard drive but that his teammates picked him up. “I was doubting myself, I was tired, I wanted to give up but they didn’t let me,” he said.
The drive came after Windham (4-2), which was ranked No. 10 in the Union Leader Power Poll entering this weekend, went three-and-out and turned the ball over on a fumble on its previous two second-half drives.
After the Jaguars built their 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter, both teams got into penalty trouble. Windham was penalized 55 yards on six calls. Memorial (1-4) logged 10 penalties for 70 yards.
“A good amount of time went by where things were falling in their direction, they had some momentum,” Byrne said, “and, luckily, our kids have been through enough of these close games where they stayed in a good enough mindset to wait for that tide to turn a little bit.”
Windham scored on two of its first three possessions to build its 14-0 lead with 8:38 remaining in the first half. Tiger An (19 carries, 81 yards) capped a 10-play, 78-yard game-opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:03 left in the first quarter.
After fumbling away their second drive, the Jaguars rebounded with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jack Sweeney to Desmarais and Liam Burke’s second point-after kick to take a 14-0 lead.
Memorial responded by marching 85 yards on 12 plays, capping the long drive with Connor McFarland’s 3-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown with 1:09 left before halftime.
The Crusaders entered Windham territory three times but never got inside the red zone in the second half.
Memorial coach Rob Sturgis said his team started slow both offensively and defensively and made too many mistakes.
“When you play these playoff-caliber teams, you’ve got to be good for 48 minutes,” Sturgis said. “Forty is not going to cut it.”
Desmarais finished with 76 rushing yards on 12 carries, two catches for 31 yards and the TD pass. Jack Sweeney went 5 of 9 passing for 64 yards.
McFarland completed 8 of his 17 passing attempts for 97 yards. Memorial junior Erik Seymore ran 12 times for 71 yards. Crusaders sophomore Chase Burris rushed for 21 yards on 10 attempts. Memorial’s Jayden Kuilan and Daniel Betancur both recovered Windham fumbles.