CONCORD — The Windham High School football team had its resilience tested in its 30-21 Division I victory over Concord High School on Friday night at Memorial Field.
Concord (6-2), ranked fifth in the Union Leader Power Poll entering the weekend, led, 21-0, at halftime behind three Eli Bahuma touchdown runs and held the Jaguars (6-2) to fewer than 100 yards of total offense in the first half.
But during its comeback, Windham, the No. 10 team in this past week’s Union Leader Power Poll, held the Crimson Tide scoreless on their three possessions, recovered an onside kick and went 3-for-3 on two-point-conversion plays.
With the Jaguars playoff bound and on a bye this final regular-season week, coach Jack Byrne said Friday was good postseason practice.
“I think it was cool for them to have a semi-pressure situation,” Byrne said of his players. “I think having that be not 100% pressure was good. ... Now there’s no room for error.”
Windham opened the second half with an 11-play, 80-yard drive that it capped with Josh Sweeney’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Desmarais, cutting Concord’s lead to 21-6. Desmarais also converted a fourth-and-2 play with a 2-yard run on that drive.
Concord then drove to the Windham 21-yard line but, two plays after being called for four straight penalties, punted on a fourth-and-28.
The Crimson Tide, who were penalized nine times for 58 yards overall, ran nine offensive plays over their final two possessions.
“We’re not a team that’s been in this situation much — in a tight game against a good team,” Concord coach Jim Corkum said. “I felt like we didn’t answer the call when we needed to.”
Jaguars junior running back Tiger An scored the first of his three second-half TDs on a 1-yard dive with 54.6 seconds left in the third quarter. Sweeney then ran in the 2-point conversion to pull Windham within seven. Brandon Beland’s 69-yard run down the right sideline set up An’s score.
Windham recovered the ensuing onside kick — its second of three onside attempts in the half. The Jaguars then drove 43 yards on 10 plays to take a 22-21 lead with 9:13 remaining on another 1-yard An TD run and Sweeney two-point-conversion rush.
Byrne said Windham’s second-half momentum played into both the onside and two-point conversion calls.
“You’re going against a team that has serious momentum — they can play,” Byrne said. “You add in the fact we’re on the road. They’re going to play so hard so it’s like you take what you can get.”
Corkum said Concord studied the Jaguars’ onside kicks in film sessions during the week but that they executed the kicks perfectly.
An (21 carries, 88 yards) capped the game’s scoring with 2:24 remaining, when he darted in from 5 yards and then ran in the two-point conversion.
Sweeney went 8 of 14 passing for 143 yards. David Croteau logged four catches for 94 yards for the Jaguars.
Concord senior quarterback Zack Doward completed three of his eight pass attempts for 78 yards. Bahuma rushed for a game-high 132 yards, including his first-half TD runs of 6, 7 and 26 yards, on 17 carries. Concord also received 67 rushing yards from Divon Duncan.
Jacob Plante went 3-for-3 on point-after kicks for the Crimson Tide.
“Our kids made it happen but a lot of things had to fall our way in the second half,” Byrne said, “and we were lucky because our kids didn’t give up. They put themselves in a position to let those things fall.”