PORTSMOUTH — The ball hung in the air for a long time. Certainly long enough for panic to arrive on the Winnacunnet High School sideline.
Winnacunnet trailed Portsmouth/Oyster River by seven points with time running out when Portsmouth/Oyster River quarterback Billy Omahen stepped up in the pocket and fired the ball downfield from just behind his own 40-yard line. Portsmouth/Oyster River’s Joseph Sigmon caught the ball near the goal line, was tripped up and fell into the end zone as time expired. Was it a touchdown?
No one knew for sure until the officials ruled Sigmon was down at the 2-yard line. Game over. Final score: Winnacunnet 14, Portsmouth/Oyster River 7.
“I thought I was in,” Sigmon said. “I got up and started celebrating. Then the ref told me I was down at the 2-yard line.”
What was Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francoeur thinking while he was watching the play unfold?
“My thoughts were our coaching staff was gonna have a real long week if that (a Portsmouth touchdown) happened,” he said. “I saw he (Sigmon) had separation. We have to coach that better. We have to be deeper than that. Can’t let them get behind you and we have to knock it down.”
Winnacunnet, the No. 6 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, raised its record to 2-0. It was Portsmouth/Oyster River’s opening game. Both teams wore masks during the contest.
“I didn’t know he was that close (to the end zone),” Portsmouth/Oyster River coach Brian Pafford said. “(Omahen) kept his head, stepped up in the pocket, set his feet and found (Sigmon) down the field. The kids were where they were supposed to be and he found one of them.”
Winnacunnet quarterback Kyle Tilley scored on a 1-yard run with 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to help Winnacunnet take a 14-7 lead. Tilley ran the ball 12 times for 55 yards and also tossed a 37-yard TD pass to Elynn Houston to open the scoring with 7:20 left in the third.
Portsmouth’s lone TD came on a 24-yard TD pass from Omahen (5 of 10 for 98 yards) to Matt Koener with 8:14 left in the fourth. Koener began his high school career at Pinkerton Academy, but now attends Oyster River. Connor McCann’s point-after kick made it a 7-7 game.
Winnacunnet was coming off a 16-13 victory over rival Exeter and may have been suffering from the “Exeter hangover.”
“We talked about that, but we had a really good week,” Francoeur said. “I just think Portsmouth played a good football game. They played us tough. Our defense played well. Same with their defense.”
Each team turned the ball over twice in a scoreless first half.
Portsmouth/Oyster River’s final drive began on its own 31-yard line with 38 seconds to play. The ClipperCats moved the ball to their own 40-yard line before Omahen heaved the ball downfield on the game’s final play.
“I really didn’t know what to expect because we’ve been hitting ourselves,” Pafford said. “I thought we played really well defensively. Offensively we had some timing issues. Gotta find a way to get into the end zone.”