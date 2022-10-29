Gunner Jackson
Buy Now

Portsmouth/Oyster River’s Gunner Jackson looks for room to run in the in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Timberlane. Jackson caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Thomas to help propel the ClipperCats to a 14-7 Division I victory.

 DAN DOYON

PORTSMOUTH -- Both the Timberlane High School and Portsmouth/Oyster River football teams knew that they were headed to the Division I playoffs entering Friday night’s regular-season finale, but there was still plenty at stake in terms of playoff positioning on the line.

For the ClipperCats, it was also their chance to prove they could compete with one of the top teams in the state heading into the postseason.