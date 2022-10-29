PORTSMOUTH -- Both the Timberlane High School and Portsmouth/Oyster River football teams knew that they were headed to the Division I playoffs entering Friday night’s regular-season finale, but there was still plenty at stake in terms of playoff positioning on the line.
For the ClipperCats, it was also their chance to prove they could compete with one of the top teams in the state heading into the postseason.
Mission accomplished.
After Portsmouth/Oyster River’s defense punished the Owls all night, junior quarterback Aidan Thomas broke a 7-7 tied by completing a 56-yard touchdown pass to Gunner Jackson late in the fourth quarter to propel the ClipperCats to a 14-7 victory at Tom Daubney Field.
Timberlane (7-2) came into this week ranked fourth in the Union Leader Power Poll.
“It feels amazing to get a win to end the season going into the playoffs and to beat the No. 1 team in our division is nice,” Thomas said. “I felt like I had good control of the offense and the defense played well too.”
Thomas completed 13 of 24 passes for 248 yards with two touchdowns. He connected with Daniel Doherty IV (three catches, 90 yards) for a 37-yard touchdown pass on second-and-23 to give the ClipperCats a 7-0 lead 42 seconds into the second quarter.
While Thomas showed success through the air, the true stars were the defensive players for Portsmouth/Oyster River (5-4). After electrifying the stat sheet in last week’s 48-42 overtime win over Dover, Timberlane was held to a total of 137 yards, with only 43 yards coming on the ground.
“We can play defense. To hold a team that is scoring 35 to 40 points a game to seven is pretty good,” said Portsmouth/Oyster River coach Brian Pafford. “Everybody played well on defense. I thought Payton Robinson filled in great at inside linebacker (for an injured) Dom Buono. Gunner is Gunner and I’m sure when I finish counting, he’s going to have 11 or 12 tackles tonight.”
Almost half of Timberlane’s total yardage came on a swing pass that resulted in a 65-yard completion from QB Dom Coppetta to Matthew Williams down to Portsmouth/Oyster River’s 19-yard line. Coppetta finished off the drive six plays later with a 1-yard scoring sneak to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:42 left in the third quarter.
“We scrimmaged these guys in August and we didn’t do well against them there, so we knew they were a very good defensive team,” Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “Their linebacking corps is very good, they’re physical and they exposed us up front. We had trouble doing anything offensively tonight and a lot of that is because of what they did.”
Timberlane’s Kaeleb Moley came up with his third sack of the night to give the Owls back the ball midway through the fourth quarter, but the ClipperCats forced a three-and-out and got the ball back at their own 40.
Facing a third-and-6 from their own 44, the ClipperCats spread out of shotgun with nobody in the backfield and Jackson found a wide-open seam in the middle of the field. Thomas hit Jackson in stride, and the fullback scampered the rest of the way untouched for the 56-yard touchdown to give the ClipperCats a 14-7 lead with 4:50 left in regulation.
“We called hitches, where all of our guys go five yards and stop,” Thomas said. “We were in an empty formation, Gunner went down the field, I hit him in stride, and he walked it in for a touchdown.”
“That was a great audible by my quarterback. We ran a hitch route, they were in cover two and we just split the defense right down the middle and I was wide open,” Jackson said. “I ran the route, the outside linebacker wasn’t running with me. I turned around, I was wide open and I had to score on that.”
Timberlane now sits in a tie with Exeter (7-2) atop the East Conference of the standings, meaning the Owls may get a bye in the first round of the playoffs or will have to play next week. The official NHIAA pairings will be posted on Monday.
“We’ve got to worry about playing better, not worry about hoping for a bye or backing into a bye,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve got to play a lot better than we did tonight.”
Pafford said the ClipperCats would grab one of the final seed in the 13-team tournament, meaning they open on the road next week.
“I feel really good,” Pafford said. “It’s been a long time since we played Exeter in the first game of the season (a 31-14 loss). We came out in awe of them. We kept on getting better and better.”