Chosen by NH soccer coaches
Division I
Goalie
First Team: Zoe Santos, Bedford
Second Team: Rachel Carr, Salem
Hon. Mention: Haley Coombs, Portsmouth
Hon. Mention: Kate Gagne, Winnacunnet
Defense
First Team: Araceli Cloutier, Bedford
First Team: Caila Scully, Merrimack
First Team: Bella Slover ,Portsmouth
First Team: Nieve Humphrey, Bedford
Second Team: Zoe Wisniewski, Dover
Second Team: Avery Allard, Exeter
Second Team: Sari Stein, Bedford
Second Team: Maya Thomas, Goffstown
Hon. Mention: Nola Fletcher, Exeter
Hon. Mention: Alyson Guerette, BG
Hon. Mention: Mia Morrier, Timberlane
Hon. Mention: Elise Saab, Pinkerton
Hon. Mention: McKenna Schneiderman, Central
Hon. Mention: Lily Chhun, Windham
Midfield
First Team: Emily Hood, Pinkerton
First Team: Callie Neils, Exeter
First Team: Leah Morrier ,Timberlane
First Team: Lauren Roeder, Exeter
Second Team: Kyleigh Morris, Bedford
Second Team: Whitney Vaillant, Concord
Second Team: Lyla Davis, Alvirne
Second Team: Isabella Saxon, Merrimack
Hon. Mention: Mia Stowell, Londonderry
Hon. Mention: Avery Ruhnke, Portsmouth
Hon. Mention: Kayleigh Brunette, Memorial
Hon. Mention: Sarah Frye, North
Forward
First Team: Emma Smith, Exeter
First Team: Isabella Keogh, Timberlane
First Team: Martha Lord, BG
Second Team: Annie Parker, Portsmouth
Second Team: Paige Boudreau, Alvirne
Second Team: Brooke Paquette, BG
Hon. Mention: Lana Morris, Bedford
Hon. Mention: Sophia Keogh, Timberlane
Hon. Mention: Avery Fitcher, Concord
Hon. Mention: Soraya Ross, South
Coach of the Year: Amber Murphy, Merrimack
Division II
Goalie
First Team: Lexi Boudreau, John Stark
Second Team: Abigail Lussier, ConVal
Hon. Mention: Jenna Benoit, Plymouth
Hon. Mention: Bridget Hilton, Bow
Defense
First Team: MaKenzie LaFlamme, Laconia
First Team: Mackenzie Hawkins, Pembroke
First Team: Madeleine Boudreau, Hollis-Brook.
First Team: Jaylin Ladd, Pembroke
Second Team: Sophia Joncas, Pelham
Second Team: Morgan Ellis-Makovsky, Plymouth
Second Team: Marissa Green, Bow
Second Team: Kate Hansen, Milford
Hon. Mention: Ashley Garside, Kennett
Hon. Mention: Sam Veilleux, John Stark
Hon. Mention: Calli Gray, Merrimack Valley
Hon. Mention: Hailey Bromely, Oyster River
Hon. Mention: Mary Joy, Coe-Brown
Hon. Mention: Marin Shaffer, Keene
Midfield
First Team: Greta Caulton, Souhegan
First Team: Isabella LaPerle, Bow
First Team: Mary Rainey, Lebanon
First Team: Lindsey Butler ,Pelham
Second Team: Ryley LeBlanc, Pembroke
Second Team: Paige Magnuszewski, Hollis-Brook.
Second Team: Sidney Roberge, Bow
Second Team: Lauren Holt, Hollis-Brook.
Hon. Mention: Madison Eaton, Kingswood
Hon. Mention: Lily Wolf, Coe-Brown
Forward
First Team: Ashlyn Walsh, Pelham
First Team: Lyndsey LaPerle, Bow
First Team: McKenna Maguire, Hollis-Brook.
Second Team: Kylie Rapoza, Kingswood
Second Team: Somer Loto, Coe-Brown
Second Team: Alina St. George, Milford
Hon. Mention: Bryn Fayle, Kennett
Hon. Mention: Bella Lapierre, Coe-Brown
Coach of the Year: Carlos Fuertes, Pelham
Division III
Goalie
First Team: Abby Rayder, St. Thomas
Second Team: Margaret Cummings, Gilford
Hon. Mention: Hailey Knight, Stevens
Hon. Mention: Ashley Hardner, Deryfield
Hon. Mention: Madison Carmichael, Hopkinton
Hon. Mention: Alexa Goulet, Berlin
Defense
First Team: Bella Bovell, Stevens
First Team: Juliana Grella, St. Thomas
First Team: Ava Houde, Trinity
First Team: Alexis Lawler, Hopkinton
Second Team: Morgan Wagner, Campbell
Second Team: Alex Wallenmaier, Campbell
Second Team: Gracey LeBlanc, Gilford
Second Team: Bella Skoglund, Trinity
Hon. Mention: Katharine Dornan, St. Thomas
Hon. Mention: Oceana Palmer, Raymond
Hon. Mention: Vanessa Flanders, Gilford
Hon. Mention: Ingrid Bjornas, Derryfield
Hon. Mention: Emma Winslow Belmont
Hon. Mention: Lani Demers, Prospect Mtn.
Midfield
First Team: Ella Pottle, St. Thomas
First Team: Lydia Cramer, Raymond
First Team: Millie Caldon, Gilford
First Team: Katie Mulcahy, Trinity
Second Team: Stella Lavertue, Stevens
Second Team: Kate Burrus, St. Thomas
Second Team: Elise Miner, Hopkinton
Second Team: Tori Dalke, Stevens
Hon. Mention: Josie DeAngelis, White Mtns.
Hon. Mention: Heidi Smith, Campbell
Hon. Mention: Sam Chappell, Derryfield
Hon. Mention: Kennedy Mark, Hopkinton
Hon. Mention: Carly Grant, Kearsarge
Hon. Mention: Anna Coapland, Gilford
Hon. Mention: Mariella Tsitsonis, Fall Mtn.
Hon. Mention: Emily Howell, Hillsboro-Deering
Hon. Mention: Sara Harris, Inter-Lakes
Hon. Mention: Emily Seiler, Mascoma Valley
Hon. Mention: Sydney O’Toole, Sanborn
Forward
First Team: Maddie Karasonovich, St. Thomas
First Team: Allison Kenyon, Gilford
First Team: Maddy Minckler, Stevens
Second Team: Penelope Wenzel, Raymond
Second Team: Elizabeth Holmes, Hopkinton
Second Team: Gabby Kim-Levesque, Campbell
Hon. Mention: Amanda Roy, Monadnock
Hon. Mention: Emma Simpson, White Mtns.
Hon. Mention: Lydia Tremblay, Bishop Brady
Hon. Mention: Irelynd Aucoin, Conant
Hon. Mention: Darci Stone, Belmont
Hon. Mention: Ryleana Barney, Newfound
Coach of the year: Rob Meyers, Gilford
Division IV
Goalie
First Team: Ella Walsh, Portsmouth Christian
Second Team: Sierra Riff, Colebrook
Hon. Mention: Sienna Grondin, Pittsb.-Canaan
Hon. Mention: Eliza Wagstaff ,Woodsville
Defense
First Team: Chloe Kirby, Concord Christian
First Team: Morgan Boucher, Newmarket
First Team: Isabelle Correa, Sunapee
First Team: Lily Pospesil, Profile
Second Team: Kate Clermont, Lin-Wood
Second Team: Kaitlyn IIaqua, Littleton
Second Team: Emma Walkowiak, Newmarket
Second Team: Sierra Lignos, Portsmouth Christian
Hon. Mention: Annabelle Shumway, Epping
Hon. Mention: Gabrielle Lensky, Somersworth
Hon. Mention: Marissa Kenison, Groveton
Hon. Mention: Katie Clark, Lisbon
Hon. Mention: Avah Lucas, Littleton
Midfield
First Team: Elizabeth Tschudin, Sunapee
First Team: Paige Smith, Woodsville
First Team: Olivia Blackadar, Newmarket
First Team: Lilli Carlile, Concord Christian
Second Team: Lauryn Corrigan, Littleton
Second Team: Brianna Youngman, Woodsville
Second Team: Makenna Price, Profile
Second Team: Tatiana Stockbower, Ports. Christian
Hon. Mention: AJ Mulligan, Newmarket
Hon. Mention: Briar Bell, Pittsfield
Hon. Mention: Abishai Corey, Lin-Wood
Forward
First Team: Brynn Smith, Sunapee
First Team: Lula Wamberg, Portsmouth Christian
First Team: Maggie Moore, Newmarket
Second Team: Ellana Frotin, Concord Christian
Second Team: Jacqueline Giroux ,Pittsburg Canaan
Second Team: Evie Burger, Profile
Hon. Mention: Addi Hadlock, Littleton
Hon. Mention: Makayla Walker, Woodsville
Hon. Mention: Annemarie Sweet, Mt. Royal
Coach of the year: Andrew Dawson, Newmarket