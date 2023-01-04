EXETER — Bishop Guertin boys hockey coach Gary Bishop said his team finally came out in attack mode in its 7-3 NHIAA Division I victory over Exeter on Wednesday at the Rinks at Exeter.
The Cardinals (4-0) scored as many goals as it did in its three previous regular-season games combined. Bishop Guertin also did not score more than four goals in a game over its first three regular-season games and three exhibition bouts in the Mount St. Charles Holiday Faceoff Tournament in Rhode Island last week.
“We’ve been playing perimeter,” Bishop said. “Tonight, we kind of went to the net. We went to the net hard and got good results, which is what we’ve been preaching all year.”
The Cardinals scored three goals over the final 5:07 of the first period to build a 4-1 lead after the opening 15 minutes.
Logan Vogel got Bishop Guertin’s late first-period scoring going with a rebound goal in front that built a 2-0 Cardinals lead. Sophomore forward Noah Cordiero scored on a 2-on-1 rush with 2:55 left in the first period to give the Cardinals a 3-0 cushion.
Cardinals senior forward Devin Young answered Exeter’s first tally with his goal from the slot via a behind-the-net feed from linemate John Mantone with 15.2 seconds remaining before the first intermission.
Mantone opened the game’s scoring 6:31 into the first period with a rebound goal from the doorstep.
“Their forwards are quick and they’re going to play the body on you,” said Exeter coach Paul DiMarino, whose club is 1-3. “They take up a lot of the ice because of their size and we need to be stronger on our sticks. We’ve got to take care of the puck — don’t just throw it away. ...
“In my eyes, they wanted it more than we did tonight.”
Bishop said he and his staff have been pleased with the Mantone-Young-Vogel line. Wednesday marked the trio’s second game skating together this winter but Young said they also play on the same club team outside the high school season.
Young and classmate Stephen Toom both scored over the opening 3:04 of the second period to build the Cardinals a 6-1 advantage entering the second intermission.
Bishop Guertin senior Cosmo Siano capped the game’s scoring with a counter-rush goal 3:33 into the third frame.
Bishop said the Mount St. Charles tournament taught his team the value of utilizing its speed.
The Cardinals reached the semifinals and finished 1-2 in the tournament, defeating DeMatha Catholic of Maryland, 4-1, and falling to eventual tournament champion Fairfield (Connecticut) co-op and Fairfield (Connecticut) Prep.
The Cardinals scored twice on the rush and created two shorthanded breakaway opportunities against Exeter.
“Every team down there skates and if you don’t skate, you’re going to be left in the dust,” Bishop said.
The Blue Hawks, who won the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament last week, briefly trimmed Bishop Guertin’s lead to 3-1 with 49 seconds left in the first period with West Vaillant’s power-play goal. Senior linemates Ty Robinson and captain Cam Snee (power play) both scored over the opening 2:49 of the third period.
Exeter junior goaltender Charlie Mozina made 21 saves over the first two periods before freshman Trent Fujitani (seven saves) relieved him in the third period.
While the Cardinals’ offense came alive on Wednesday, Bishop said defense has been their biggest strength so far.
Bishop Gueritn, which boasts four senior defensemen in Ryan Kelley, Austin Abbott, Colin Roark and Jackson Levasseur, allowed a combined three goals over its first three games.
Bishop Guertin outshot Exeter, 13-11, in the first period, 27-14 through the first 30 minutes and 35-21 overall.
Junior goaltender Brayden King made 18 saves for the Cardinals.
“Everyone thinks about the forwards but we’ve got four senior defensemen back there, too,” Bishop said. “Defensively, we kind of get unnoticed but I like our team defensively.”