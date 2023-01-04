BG hockey
Bishop Guertin’s Cosmo Siano looks for a rebound after Exeter goalie Charlie Mozina makes a save during Wednesday’s Division I game at the Rinks at Exeter.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

EXETER — Bishop Guertin boys hockey coach Gary Bishop said his team finally came out in attack mode in its 7-3 NHIAA Division I victory over Exeter on Wednesday at the Rinks at Exeter.

The Cardinals (4-0) scored as many goals as it did in its three previous regular-season games combined. Bishop Guertin also did not score more than four goals in a game over its first three regular-season games and three exhibition bouts in the Mount St. Charles Holiday Faceoff Tournament in Rhode Island last week.