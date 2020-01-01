HOOKSETT — Trinity has often prided itself on having top-notch goaltending and talented depth on defense. But on those occasions when the defense takes on a significant role in the offensive flow the Pioneers receive a significant boost.
Such was the case during Tuesday’s NHIAA Division I matchup against Londonderry at Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett. The Pioneers used goals by defensemen Jack Hutchins and forward Declan Clougherty, and received stellar play from goalie Ryan Brewitt to blank the Lancers 2-0.
With the victory, Trinity improved to 3-0 entering Thursday night’s game against Salem at Saint Anselm College’s Sullivan Arena.
Londonderry dropped to 1-2.
“We have a veteran group along with some young guys who are pretty talented,” Pioneers coach Mike Connell said. “It’s been a good mix for us. Londonderry is a very good team so we are happy to get this win. I still think we have to play a full 45 minutes of hockey. As a team we just want to make sure that we do our job as far as what our job is supposed to be.”
As expected, the game was a physical affair with neither team showing signs of backing down. Each team’s defense locked in on opposing puck handlers, limiting the number of quality scoring chances on both ends of the ice.
Following a scoreless opening period, Hutchins gave the Pioneers the lead just 50 seconds into the second period. Taking a diagonal pass from Anthony DiZillo, the sophomore drilled a hard wrist shot through traffic from just inside the blue line traffic past Londonderry goalie Jake Holdsworth for a 1-0 lead.
“In that first period we took it to them a bit,” Connell said. “Then we kind of got comfortable after that. We weren’t able to get some rebound chances that were left out there. But give credit to Londonderry. Their defensemen cleared things out and didn’t allow us to get to many loose pucks.”
Despite Londonderry getting two power-play chances in the second period, it failed to get anything past Brewitt, who earned the shutout by making 22 saves.
“With the team I have in front of me, we are a deep team,” said Brewitt, a senior. “Everyone here is a good player and they make my job that much easier so I don’t have to worry. Our defense deserves all of the credit because they do such a great job. Starting the year 3-0 is pretty decent.”
Just a minute into the third, Lancers senior winger Kyle Hamilton had a golden opportunity to tie the game with a short-range shot from the left point but his blast clanged off the left post. Several minutes later, Hamilton and Zach Rheault were denied by Hewitt on back-to-back quality chances.
Trinity doubled its lead at the 7:58 mark when Clougherty skated untouched into the crease area before taking a nice feed from Cadin Booth one-timing a shot into the back of the net.
Outside of the two goals allowed, Holdsworth, a sophomore, was solid between the pipes, finishing with 20 saves.
“Trinity is probably the better-skilled club,’’ Lancers coach Peter Bedford said. “But the style that I’m trying to get our kids to play is sort of a box-and-one, bend but don’t break style. We try to keep shots on the outside and be contested. That is our strength, so why avoid that? It’s just one way for us to stay competitive and try to win games. We aren’t going to be an easy out because have solid leadership on this team.”