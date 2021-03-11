The Concord High School boys hockey team’s season-long motivation has been to get back to the NHIAA Division I final that it did not get to compete in last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Crimson Tide, who finished last year as Division I co-champion alongside Bedford after the NHIAA halted the winter playoffs, will get that opportunity on Saturday. Concord will play Salem for the crown at 7 p.m. at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
“It’s been our goal from Day 1,” Concord coach Dunc Walsh said. “… You didn’t know if you’d get to the end and we’re very fortunate we are — not just Concord but the league itself. You look at (the) New England states, we’re the only state playing for a state championship.”
Concord (15-2) defeated Bishop Guertin of Nashua, 4-1, in the semifinals on Wednesday behind goals from Brooks Craigue, Colin Nelson and brothers Zach and Noah Drew. Salem (14-1) won its semifinal, 2-1 in overtime, over Bedford on Wednesday on Ryan Allard’s game-winning goal 1:55 into the extra period.
Both Concord and Salem feature dynamic scorers and stingy defenses backstopped by talented goaltenders.
The Crimson Tide boast junior defenseman Ryan Philbrook, who leads the team in scoring and is considered the best player in the division by several coaches. Concord has posted five shutout wins and allowed two or fewer goals in all but one game behind the efforts of junior goaltenders Kevin Jones and Will Pegnam and their teammates in front of them.
“Concord is just so deep and talented and I think that starts with (Philbrick) there,” Hanover coach Dick Dodds said after his Marauders lost, 5-1, to Concord in the preliminary round. “Concord clearly has a real solid group with good goaltending and not just two good defensemen but five, and three solid lines.”
Salem senior forward Ryan Pappalardo (14 goals, eight assists) leads Salem in points but his linemates Allard (eight goals, eight assists) and Brady Ferreira (five goals, 12 assists) are not far behind him.
“He makes that line go,” Walsh said of Pappalardo. “(We have to) limit their chances. ... One way to do that is to play in their end, keep pressure in their end. They’ll get their chances. We need to make sure our goalie sees them and make sure they’re not Grade A chances.”
Defensively, the Blue Devils are led by senior goaltender Spencer Deane, who coach Mark McGinn considers to be the best at his position in the state. Salem has allowed two or fewer goals in 13 games.
“They play systematic hockey that’s very effective,” Bedford coach Marty Myers said of the Blue Devils after Wednesday’s semifinal. “They’re not weak up front or out back. They’ve got an exceptional goalie. They’ve got all the bases covered as far as player personnel.”
McGinn said his Salem team will need to contest Philbrick and not take penalties in order to keep Concord’s strong power-play unit off the ice. McGinn wants to use his few practice days before the final to work on shooting and keeping his players focused but also having fun.
Walsh said the Crimson Tide will look to get their forecheck going early, try to get pucks through a Salem team that is good at blocking shots and try not to take penalties.
“I expect it’ll be a tough game,” Walsh said. “If we keep playing the way we’ve been playing and stay out of the box, we’ll see what happens.”
Division II: Dover is the standard-bearer
To earn both its first championship in Division II and as a co-op team, Somersworth/Coe-Brown will have to defeat one of the league’s most successful programs in Dover.
Dover has won six Division II titles and reached 12 championship games over the past 26 seasons.
Somersworth won its only title-game appearance as a standalone program in 2011, earning the Division III championship with an 8-3 triumph over Kennett of Conway. The co-op with Coe-Brown Northwood Academy formed after that title season.
The Green Wave (13-1) defeated Somersworth/Coe-Brown (10-4-1) in both their regular-season meetings by a 5-0 score in January.
Dover, which will play at its home rink on Saturday, has posted four shutout victories, allowed two or fewer goals in 13 games and won each of its three one-goal games.
Somersworth/Coe-Brown has scored four or more goals in 11 games and boasts three prolific scorers in juniors Aaron Bono and Jake Pelletier, who have both tallied more than 35 points, and Pelletier’s sophomore younger brother, Jonny, who has more than 25 points.
Bono and Jake Pelletier both scored twice in the Bearcats’ 5-3 semifinal win over Merrimack on Wednesday.
Division III: Berlin/Gorham has unfinished businessBerlin/Gorham has felt all season that it has unfinished business left over from last year, when the team reached the Division III final and was supposed to play Kennett before the pandemic hit.
Berlin’s boys hockey team is one of the school’s five that have lost their chance to play for a championship due to COVID-19.
Berlin’s field hockey and boys and girls cross-country teams did not get to compete in their Division III championships last fall due to a positive case within the school building. The Berlin boys and girls hockey teams and Unified basketball team each received co-champion honors after their title games were canceled last winter.
Berlin/Gorham boys hockey coach Mike Poulin said his team graduated three players from last year’s roster and they still keep in touch with the program.
“They’re playing for a lot,” Poulin said of his current players. “We’re a small community here and our whole community always pulls for hockey.”
The Mountaineers marched through the regular season with an 11-2-1 record, opened the playoffs with a 6-2 victory over Kearsarge/Plymouth and willed themselves to a comeback 5-3 semifinal win over Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge on Wednesday.
Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge, which handed Berlin/Gorham its two losses, had a 3-0 lead entering the third period. The Mountaineers scored their first two goals on one shift to pull within one and took over from there.
Saturday will mark Hollis/Brookline/Derryfield’s first championship appearance. The Warriors played only three regular-season games, going 1-1-1, before charging through the playoffs.
Hollis/Brookline/Derryfield defeated Sanborn/Epping, 3-1, in the first round, earned a 6-3 quarterfinal win over Pembroke/Campbell and a 1-0 overtime triumph over perennial title contender Kennett in the semifinals.
“Keys to the game for us will be getting off to a quick start, keeping our feet moving and staying disciplined in the defensive zone,” Hollis/Brookline/Derryfield coach Joel Sanborn said in an email. “Also, we need to keep their power-play unit off the ice. We know their (power-play) unit is probably the best in the division.”
Poulin said among the Mountaineers’ focuses leading up to Saturday will be cleaning up how they start the game and trying to dictate the pace. “We’re focusing on energy and the emotion of a final,” Poulin said. “The guys have to harness that energy, put it toward the right spots in the game and know when to use that energy.”