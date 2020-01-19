GOFFSTOWN — One month into the season and the question can finally be asked: Is there anyone who can beat Concord?
Trinity was the latest team to try and fail. As they have been doing to each opponent all season, the Crimson Tide rolled past the Pioneers, 5-1, Sunday at Saint Anselm College’s Thomas F. Sullivan Arena.
Concord improved to 7-0 while Trinity, which reached the Division I state championship game last season, slipped to 5-2. The most eye-popping stat of the year is Concord’s goals for/goals allowed ratio, which now sits at 55-4.
“We have been able to move the puck pretty good with all of our three lines,” Crimson Tide coach Duncan Walsh said. “We do a good job putting pressure on teams. We are pretty deep but we are young as a team with only four seniors. The kids are continuing to gain confidence.”
The Crimson Tide were paced by senior forward Matt Hauschild’s three goals. Ryan Philbrick and Colin Nelson accounted for the other two scores while goaltender Parker Taylor stopped 18 shots.
“Our objective is to get a lot of shots from anywhere we can,” Hauschild said. “We are off to a good start but I wouldn’t say we are overconfident. We just try to stick to the basics every game. I feel we are a fast team and very talented. Those strengths give us an advantage over other teams.”
The game got off to a wild start with a total of three goals scored in the opening minute. Just nine seconds in, Hauschild stole the puck in the offensive zone and whipped a shot past Ryan Brewitt (19 saves). But just 15 seconds later, Trinity’s Anthony Dizillo went five-hole to knot things.
The Crimson Tide answered immediately when Philbrick took advantage of another Pioneers turnover and scored to make it 2-1 at 0:59.
Things settled down for a bit before Concord got back in the scoring column late in the period. Hauschild picked up a rebound off the half wall, skated in on Brewitt and ripped a hard wrist shot past the senior at 13:33, giving Concord a two-score lead heading into the first intermission.
The Crimson Tide pretty much owned the offensive end for much of the middle period, continuing to attack in waves. They would finally capitalize at the 7:36 mark. With Philbrick and Colin Nelson skating into the low slot against a pair of Trinity defenders, Philbrick dished a nice crossing feed over to Nelson, whose one-timer found the back of the net to make it 4-1 after 30 minutes.
“Concord played pretty well,” Trinity coach Mike Connell said. “I thought our compete level was not consistent and I thought we should’ve gotten into the dirty areas a little more tonight. But credit Concord as they kept us out. We still have a ways to go.”
Hauschild notched his hat trick at 9:33 of the third putting back a rebound off a blistering shot from Alex Forward to account for the four-goal margin of victory.
“Some of the games we have been able to dominate, but Trinity is a good team that can score,” Walsh said. “Tonight our kids did a good job of limiting their quality chances. Most of those came from the perimeter.”