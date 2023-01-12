Freshman goalie Jordan Drent made 22 saves and earned his first career shutout as Hanover blanked Exeter 2-0 in boys hockey on Wednesday.
The Bears (2-3 in Division I) received goals from Henry Cotter and Ronan Przydzielski. They visit Salem on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Goalie Charlie Mozina stopped 24 shots for Exeter (3-3). The Blue Hawks host Keene today at 3 p.m.
In other action Wednesday, four players scored for Bishop Guertin in its 4-2 victory over Bedford. Devin Young, Ryan Kelley, Tim Kiely and Logan Vogel scored goals and Aidan Kelley added two assists for the Cardinals, who remained unbeaten (6-0) in Division I play. BG goalie Brayden King made 19 saves.
Ryan Lobdell and Brendon Thornton scored for Bedford (3-2) and goalie Ben Chandonnet stopped 31 shots.
Also, AJ Martino and Aiden Quaglietta scored two goals apiece to lead Windham past Salem, 6-1. Nate Crowley and Hunter Marcin also scored for the Jaguars (3-3) and goalie Vito Mancini made 20 saves.
Jake Barton scored for Salem (4-1) and goalie Colby Savageau had 30 saves.
And Pinkerton beat rival Londonderry, 8-2. Jack Doherty and Joe Richards scored two goals apiece for the Astros (2-2), and Kyle Smith, Connor Clifford, Carter Choquette and Preston Libby added singlets. Pinkerton goaltender Damien Carter notched 27 saves. Londonderry is 2-3.