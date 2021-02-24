When Exeter High School boys hockey coach Paul DiMarino and Concord coach Dunc Walsh were talking about the upcoming Division I open tournament recently, both agreed there are probably five or six teams that could claim the state title.
Exeter, Concord, Bishop Guertin, Bedford and Salem are all firmly in the championship conversation.
Exeter entered its Wednesday rematch with Bishop Guertin with a 10-2 record that included three victories over Bedford, a two-game season split with Concord and a win over Hanover (3-8). The Blue Hawks went on an eight-game winning streak after their first loss of the season, 4-3, at Bishop Guertin, on Jan. 27.
“Exeter, their depth, I thought, was pretty impressive,” Trinity coach Mike Connell said. “Paul is doing a fantastic job out there with those guys.”
The Blue Hawks won each of their three regular-season meetings with Trinity (2-7).
Concord, which shared the Division I title with Bedford last year after the playoffs were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, entered its Wednesday home game against Londonderry with a 9-2 record. The Crimson Tide’s only two losses — both by one goal — came against Bedford and Exeter and they earned four shutout wins over that span.
Concord also boasts junior defenseman Ryan Philbrick, who Connell and Bishop Guertin coach Gary Bishop called arguably the best player in the division.
“Everyone knew they were going to be strong again this year,” DiMarino said of the Crimson Tide. “They didn’t lose much to graduation and they were the top team last year. They’re quick. They move the puck really well. They’re physical.”
Physicality has also been a strength for Bishop Guertin, which has a senior-heavy roster that includes defensemen Sam Cronin, Avery Abbott and Declan Wilkie and its top line of Sean Kelley, Derek Amaral and Mike Kiely.
“I thought elements of what BG has is size, physicalness — they hit the most out of all the teams we’ve seen,” Salem coach Mark McGinn said. “That’s their advantage right there. They play hard.”
Amaral (12 goals, eight assists) leads the Cardinals in scoring while Bishop said Abbott and Wilkie each have about 15 points. Bishop Guertin had outscored its opponents, 58-24, entering its Wednesday meeting with Exeter. The Cardinals’ only two losses entering that game came against Salem by 3-2 scores.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate,” Bishop said. “We can roll four lines. ... We don’t have one kid that has 25 goals but we’ve probably got four or five guys with more than 12 points on the year.”
McGinn said offense and senior goaltender Spencer Deane have been Salem’s strengths this year. The Blue Devils are currently focused on improving their team defense and shooting more, he said.
Salem’s first two practices after its first loss of the season, 3-1 to Bedford last Saturday, were its two best of the season, McGinn said. “I don’t know if the loss woke us up or not,” McGinn said. “I think the kids know they’re beatable.”
That game also seems to have sparked Bedford. The Bulldogs ended a four-game losing streak and began a three-game winning streak with that win over Salem.
“We both said that’s a dangerous win for Bedford,” DiMarino said in reference to his conversation with Walsh. “They were on a losing streak and to knock off Salem, that gives them a lot of confidence.”
Trinity, which is quarantined until Friday, Londonderry, Pinkerton Academy, Windham and Hanover are other teams coaches think could make some noise in the open tournament.
“I think you’ve got your kind of top five then the next five are right on their heels,” McGinn said.
Division II
The regionalized regular-season schedules this season may have affected Division II more than any other. With seven of the division’s 12 teams based on the Seacoast, teams like Dover (10-1), Oyster River (9-2) and St. Thomas Aquinas (7-3) have played almost entirely within the division.
Manchester Memorial (9-0) will conclude its regular-season slate having played two division games — a 10-0 triumph over Alvirne/Milford on Jan. 30 and a 6-5 win at Merrimack on Feb. 10 — and the rest against D-I teams. Kingswood of Wolfeboro will enter the open tournament having played exclusively against Division III competition.
Although he has not played against them, Memorial coach Chuck Goss considers Dover, St. Thomas and Oyster River to be the division’s top teams. He also said he wouldn’t be surprised if Merrimack proved to be a threat in the postseason.
Dover and Oyster River split their two regular-season meetings, both of which were one-goal games. St. Thomas will not face in-town rival Dover during the regular season and its only losses came against Oyster River (twice) and Somersworth/Coe-Brown.
Merrimack entered its Wednesday game against Division I Bow with losses to Memorial, Dover and Division I Keene (twice). The Tomahawks outscored their opponents, 27-11, in their five victories entering Wednesday.
“For us, we’re just focusing on executing everything we’ve taught the kids since the beginning of the season,” Goss said of his Memorial team in an email. “Making sure they know where they need to be and being mentally ready and prepared to head into the (postseason).”
Division III
Kennett coach Mike Lane considers Berlin/Gorham the team to beat in Division III once again.
The Mountaineers, who shared the Division III title with Kennett last season, have reached five state finals and won two championships over the past eight seasons.
Lane said the Mountaineers are relentless on the ice and boast three lines. Kennett’s only two losses over its first nine games were to Berlin/Gorham, both by a 3-2 score.
“Berlin has been and remains the measuring stick for Division III hockey,” Lane said in an email. “They return almost their entire roster from last year’s team and have added some strong freshmen to that mix. (Berlin/Gorham coach) Mike Poulin always has his teams ready to play.”
Lane said Kennett’s goaltender, Bryson Wrobleski, is playing his best hockey of the season right now, the team defense is improving and getting balanced scoring offensively will be key for the Eagles in the postseason.
While Kennett will not play Lebanon/Stevens/Mount Royal or Hollis/Brookline/Derryfield in the regular season, Lane expects both will be tough outs in the tournament because of their depth. Lebanon/Stevens/Mount Royal was 7-3 and Hollis/Brookline/Derryfield was 1-0-1 entering Wednesday’s slate of games.
“Across the league, goaltending is extremely strong so there is no team that it would surprise me if they ended up in the semifinals,” Lane said.
All three divisions begin tournament play next Wednesday.