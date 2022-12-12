Before Jeremy Baker could accept the position, he had to talk to his son, Zach.
Baker turned down offers to join other NHIAA coaching staffs before but could not pass up the opportunity to apply for the head coach position for the Manchester co-op boys hockey team.
Zach is a sophomore at Pinkerton Academy and plays for the Astros boys hockey team, which competes in Division I against Manchester. The two talked during the hiring process about being on opposite benches and Baker having to miss some of Zach’s games if he took the job.
Zach did not hesitate. He told Baker to take the job.
Coaching is Baker’s passion and the Manchester native’s heart is set on his hometown.
“Once I knew (the position) was open, it was definitely something I wanted,” Baker said.
Baker takes over a Manchester team that went 9-9-0 and qualified for the Division I playoffs in its first year as a co-op last season. The program has about 27 players this season between its JV and varsity teams who attend Manchester Central, Memorial, West, Manchester School of Technology and The Founders Academy.
Baker’s coaching staff features names familiar to Manchester’s players and with the glory days of high school hockey in the Queen City.
Baker played three seasons at Memorial under legendary coach Wally Tafe Jr. and won the 1989 state championship as a sophomore assistant captain for the Crusaders. He then played at Lawrence (Mass.) Academy, Elmira College and in the ECHL and now-defunct United Hockey League before beginning his coaching career with the Manchester Flames around 1999.
Baker coaches the Manchester Flames U18 team during the NHIAA offseason. His Flames U16 team won the New Hampshire state championship last season.
Manchester’s assistant coaches are Kenny Roberge, who played for Memorial’s 1978 state championship team and Tafe Jr.’s son and former assistant coach, Matt. Eric Fischer, who was Manchester’s co-coach last year and previously led Central, also helps coach the team.
Roberge’s 1978 Memorial team was the first Manchester public school to win a state championship.
Junior forward Joey Velez is Manchester’s captain. Junior forward Lukas Tafe, who is Matt’s son, junior defenseman Mack Tripp and senior forward Owen Kelley will serve as assistant captains.
With the five or six freshmen who joined the varsity team this year, Baker said he thinks Manchester will have a little more depth than it did last year.
Baker said his goal is to at least keep Manchester around .500 this season and that the program’s future looks promising with a bigger influx of freshmen coming in next year.
“I just want them to be hard-working, to be honest with you,” Baker said of his players. “Work ethic is everything.”
Baker said he hopes his involvement with the Flames will lead to more Manchester players joining the program when they reach high school instead of attending other schools or playing for club teams.
“What it gives me, No. 1, is an opportunity to see them coming through because most of the Manchester kids do play for the Manchester Flames,” Baker said. “If they have aspirations of maybe trying to do something after high school, whether it’s prep school or juniors, or they have aspirations of playing college hockey, then they have a coach that knows what he’s doing and I think that’s a huge factor.”
Manchester has scrimmaged Trinity and played in a jamboree with Trinity and Division II Merrimack so far but Baker said that players are buying into his vision.
Baker, who loves structure and discipline as a coach, said one of his biggest focuses right now is for his players to come together as a team and play as one.
Manchester opens its season at Nashua South/Pelham on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.
“My theme to them is I don’t really care where you go to school,” Baker said. “We’re not playing for Central, Memorial, West. We’re playing for Manchester and you need to act like a team and be a team so that means, when you come here, we’re all together.
“That’s something I’m preaching to them is teams don’t divide. Teams stay together.”