A line that was assembled near the end of regulation provided the game-tying and game-winning goals for the Londonderry High School boys hockey team in its 2-1 overtime Division I triumph over Trinity on Wednesday.
First-year Lancers coach Mike Bears said he felt Sam Neville, Noah Malcolm and Brandon Savage had each played well throughout the contest at West Side Arena and decided to put them together late in the third period.
Neville tied the game at 1-1 with 3:37 left in regulation on a counter rush.
Malcolm scored the game-winner for the Lancers (3-5) in similar fashion via assists from Savage and Neville with 5:34 remaining in overtime.
“It was a great play in our zone from Neville,” Bears said. “He got the puck up to Malcolm, who passed it up to Savage. Savage used his speed and kept his head up to move around a defender and got it out front to Malcolm, who did a great job finishing.
“It was a great effort by that line at the end.”
Trinity coach Mike Connell said his team has surrendered late game-tying goals a couple times this year. The Pioneers (2-8) are trying to find their identity, Connell said.
“We’re not a team right now,” Connell said. “Right now we’re a lot of individuals that kind of need to figure things out and the clock is ticking. We’ve got two weeks to get ready (for playoffs) and right now for every step we take forward, it just seems like we take a step back or two steps back.”
Trinity’s Cooper Gaudio opened the game’s scoring with his one-timer goal, which came with 2:26 remaining in the second period.
Mike Anstey made 22 saves in goal for Londonderry. Trinity freshman goaltender Braeden Lubelcyzk made 15 stops.
The Lancers will host Trinity for a rematch Saturday at 6 p.m. at Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett.
“Trinity is a really good team,” Bears said. “We know they’re not happy to drop this one (Wednesday). We expect them to come out fast and hard on Saturday. We just have to match it.”