Bedford goalie
Buy Now

Bedford goalie Tristan Kerr stops a shot during Saturday’s game at Sullivan Arena.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — The Bedford High School boys hockey team checked off the first of its season objectives on Wednesday at JFK Coliseum.

As they aimed to, the Bulldogs will take a 3-0 record into the holiday break after grinding out a 4-3 NHIAA Division I victory over Trinity.