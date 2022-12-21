MANCHESTER — The Bedford High School boys hockey team checked off the first of its season objectives on Wednesday at JFK Coliseum.
As they aimed to, the Bulldogs will take a 3-0 record into the holiday break after grinding out a 4-3 NHIAA Division I victory over Trinity.
Bedford senior captain and defenseman Maddox Muir scored the game-winning goal on a two-on-one shorthanded rush with 2:58 left. The Bulldogs also killed off two third-period penalties and received some good saves from senior goaltender Evan Johnston in the final few minutes.
“We snuck one out,” said Muir, who scored twice. “We came out a little slow but we picked it up at the end. Penalties hurt us. …We were able to sneak one out. Good teams find a way to win.”
Muir’s shorthander gave Bedford a two-goal cushion. Trinity (1-2) trimmed that to one with 2:06 remaining on senior captain Aidan Palmeter’s second goal of the game.
Johnston (29 saves) denied a flurry of Pioneers shots, including two promising tries from Trinity senior Tyler Peltak, inside the final two minutes before he left the game with 25 seconds left. Johnston was relieved by Tristan Kerr out of precaution following a hit to the head and neck area.
“He’s the type of goalie that will fight for every single pocket,” said Bedford coach Jon Garrity, who said after the game that Johnston was fine. “Even if he’s out of the play, he’s still in the play.”
Bedford’s two third-period penalty kills finished off a 5-for-5 PK outing. The Bulldogs also went 1-for-4 on the power play.
Trinity coach Mike Connell said his team took too many untimely, uncharacteristic penalties and struggled to create traffic in front of Johnston during its man-advantage opportunities.
The Pioneers generated solid offensive-zone time both on the power play and during five-on-five play, outshot Bedford, 31-27, and had five shots hit the post.
Connell said the Bulldogs did a good job blocking shots.
“Maybe we should have thrown it back down and started over again but sometimes you get excited, you see a lane and they close the lane quickly,” Connell said. “Those blocked shots definitely made a difference.”
The Pioneers and Bedford were tied, 1-1, after the first period and at 2-2 entering the third.
Bedford senior forward Nick Hadley opened the game’s scoring 4:18 into the first period with his goal off a cross-ice feed from his sophomore brother, Cam.
Trinity knotted the score at 1-1 with Sam Maurice’s shorthanded goal that came with 2:45 left before the first intermission. Maurice intercepted the puck in his own zone, skated up ice and went top shelf on Johnston from the left circle.
Maurice had a promising shorthanded shot miss just wide earlier in the period.
Palmeter broke the 1-1 deadlock with a breakaway goal with 6:30 remaining in the second period. Bedford re-tied the score 29 seconds later with a power-play goal from Muir, which came after a Bulldogs offensive-zone faceoff win.
Junior goaltender Braeden Lubelczyk made 23 saves for the Pioneers.
“Feels great going 3-0,” Muir said. “Young team. ... We needed something to build up our confidence and this is exactly what we needed.”