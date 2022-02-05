With about three weeks remaining in the NHIAA Division I boys hockey regular season, Concord High School is on a level that the rest of the division is trying to reach, said Hanover coach Dick Dodds.
Concord, which won the Division I title last year and shared the crown with Bedford in 2020 due to the pandemic, is the lone undefeated team left in the division (11-0). Behind the efforts of senior goaltenders Kevin Jones and Will Pegnam and a team-defense mindset, the Crimson Tide have posted four shutout wins and allowed one goal in the rest of their triumphs.
Dodds, whose Hanover team lost, 2-0, to Concord on Jan. 5, said the Crimson Tide have terrific depth, exceptional defensemen and speedy forwards. They limit shots, forecheck hard and transition as well as any high school team he has ever seen.
“Concord is the measuring stick right now,” said second-year Londonderry coach Mike Bears.
Concord coach Dunc Walsh said his team does not talk about its unbeaten mark or trying to finish with a perfect record. Walsh said he and his players simply focus on their effort, getting better and playing disciplined in their own end.
“We know that if we continue to improve and play our systems and play with great effort, which we usually do, and discipline, we’re going to be tough to beat,” Walsh said.
Londonderry, Exeter and Bedford, under first-year coach Jon Garrity, are just behind Concord in the standings. Bedford was 9-2 and Londonderry was 8-3 entering their scheduled game on Saturday. Exeter was 7-2-1 entering its scheduled Saturday game at Salem.
Concord defeated Bedford, 5-1, and Exeter, 2-1, earlier in the season and is scheduled to host Londonderry on Feb. 19.
Bears said his Londonderry team has solid forward depth and work ethic and received strong leadership from its seniors and juniors, including senior goaltenders Mike Anstey and Jake Holdsworth. The Lancers need to work on their consistency — playing their hard-nosed style of game for three periods, Bears said.
Exeter coach Paul DiMarino said his team has strong skating ability and found scoring success. Working on shoring up their defensive systems and being disciplined are among the Blue Hawks’ current focuses, DiMarino said.
Exeter outscored its opponents, 51-24, over its first 10 games, including two shutout triumphs over Pinkerton Academy.
Dodds said the Blue Hawks’ players have talent, skill and a high hockey IQ. Exeter won, 4-2, at Hanover on Jan. 11.
“They know what they’re doing, they think the game, they’re in position,” Dodds said. “They’re three or four plays ahead of everybody else because they know where that puck is going to be in 10 seconds and they’re there.”
Dodds said like Exeter, Bedford has forward depth. DiMarino said the Bulldogs have quick forwards, forecheck hard and come out flying to start the game.
Bedford built a 4-0 lead on its way to a 6-5 win over the Blue Hawks on Jan. 27.
“First shift of every game, they come out with the sole (purpose) of getting that puck in the offensive zone and making sure they get a shot on net,” DiMarino said of the Bulldogs. “That’s what they want to do and they do it very well.”
Hanover, Salem and Bishop Guertin of Nashua are teams coaches feel can be dangerous come playoff time.
The Marauders were 6-5 entering their scheduled Saturday game at Bishop Guertin, which owned a 3-4-2 record entering that contest. Salem, much younger than last year’s runner-up team, was 5-5 before Saturday’s action.
Dodds said between injuries and COVID, Hanover has struggled to have its full roster available all season. Senior Van Bailey has made an impact for Hanover since getting called up from the junior varsity team and JV sophomore goalie Oliver Sperry has played varsity shifts at forward, his first time playing the position since his pee wee days, Dodds said.
“We’re hoping to get our start-of-the-season lineup back on the ice,” Dodds said. “There’s been games where we’ve missed up to eight of those players. We’ve been able to keep our head above water, hoping that we can stay in the race here until we can get everybody back.”
Bishop Guertin’s record is deceiving. The Cardinals lost, 7-0, to the top team in the Boston Globe’s most recent boys hockey rankings, St. John’s Prep of Danvers, Mass., tied traditional Massachusetts power Arlington Catholic, 3-3, and lost, 4-1, at Billerica, Mass.
Bishop Guertin also owns 4-0 victories over Londonderry and Bedford, tied Exeter and lost, 4-0, at Concord.
“(BG coach) Gary Bishop is an unbelievable coach. He’s had so much success,” DiMarino said. “Gary knows he just needs to make the playoffs and he’s got a chance to compete for a state title and he’s absolutely right. If you want to be a better team, you’ve got to play better competition.”
After a 1-3 start, Salem won four of its last six games entering Saturday.
“I have always felt, especially the last month, it’s a different level and you’ve got to be able to elevate your play and your team in late February and March,” Dodds said. “It’s the teams that realize that and can elevate that are going to play the longest and have the most success.”
The other unbeatensBesides the Concord boys, the Division II St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover boys and Hanover girls were the state’s only remaining undefeated hockey teams against NHIAA competition entering the weekend.
St. Thomas was 10-0 entering its scheduled home game against Somersworth/Coe-Brown on Saturday. The Hanover girls were 9-1 entering their scheduled Saturday home game against St. Mary’s of Lynn, Mass. Hanover’s lone loss over its first 10 games was a 2-1 setback at Bellows Free Academy of St. Alban’s, Vt., which went undefeated over its first 12 games.
Both St. Thomas and Hanover are trying to return to their respective division finals for the first time since both won championships in 2019.
Hanover coach John Dodds, whose brother, Dick, is the Hanover boys hockey coach, said returning to the state final is a motivating factor for the staff, but for most of their players, it would be new territory.
Dodds said he has one player, senior forward Kaye Lindsay, who has won a state title. Hanover won 11 of the first 12 NHIAA girls hockey state championships.
“We don’t have a lot of experience there,” Dodds said. “They don’t know what it’s like to get to the finals. We’ve talked about things like that (as motivation) but our main focus is just trying to get better.”
St. Thomas coach Dan Strabone said he and his players do not talk about being undefeated. The Saints trailed once through their first 10 games and won the St. Dominic Academy Christmas tournament in Maine earlier this season.
“You can’t get overwhelmed with the record,” Strabone said.
Dodds said Hanover is solid in goal with freshman Eleanor Edson and senior Katelyn Smith, rolls three lines and plays solid in the defensive zone behind a veteran defensive corps that includes senior captains Lily Seelig and Danielle Rudd.
At this point in the season, Hanover is focusing on skill development, defensive-zone coverage and, as always, trying to find ways to score goals, Dodds said.
St. Thomas also runs three lines and Strabone considers his line of junior Finn Connor and junior twin brothers Colin and Brendan Chrisom to be one of the best in Division II. Strabone said the Saints are trying to peak at the right time and stay healthy over these last few weeks of regular-season play.
“As I tell the boys, you can write the story,” Strabone said. “It’s a new year. You guys can write the story (about) how this ends.”