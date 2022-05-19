TRIPLETS Griffin, Ethan and Olivia Johnson grew up with lacrosse sticks scattered around their house because of their dad, Mark, a former player and coach in Nashua. Since they picked up sticks in early grade school, the siblings have seldom put them down.
Griffin started playing for his dad in first grade in the Nashua Blast youth program and, after watching their brother play, Ethan and Olivia joined the following year. Since then, the triplets have bonded over the game by practicing for hours in their backyard, playing in the same travel programs and watching college games together on the weekends.
When the three had birthday parties growing up, their friends all knew to bring lacrosse sticks.
“It’s a lacrosse family,” Griffin said.
“A big lacrosse family,” Ethan added.
Griffin, Ethan and Olivia have each grown into leaders for the Nashua South boys and girls lacrosse teams.
Griffin, an attackman, and Ethan, a goalkeeper, are both senior captains for the South boys.
Olivia, an attacker, was chosen as a senior captain for the South girls — despite her teammates and coaches knowing she would be out with an ACL meniscus injury this year.
Ethan, who will play at Division II Limestone University next year, has averaged 11 saves and helped the South boys (11-4) average six goals allowed per game this season. Griffin, who is committed to Division II Maryville University, has recorded 39 goals and 30 assists. Ethan was a Division I first team selection last year.
South boys coach Bill Monsen said Griffin directed the team’s workouts and put together its skill sessions this offseason to help Monsen, who has a newborn baby at home. Monsen said Ethan is the best goalie he has coached over his 12 years leading South and the team’s rock.
“It’s like having another coach on the field on both sides of the ball,” Monsen said of the Johnson brothers. “When I’m talking about a concept and I’ll say, ‘Did you see that college game this past weekend?’ They have seen it and they already know what I’m talking about. It’s a lot of fun because you can kind of change things on the fly easier.”
Olivia, who is headed to play at Division I Jacksonville University, said she uses her insights as an attacker to help her defensive teammates from the sidelines during games. As she recovers from the right leg injury she suffered last May, Olivia practices on her own every day in the backyard, Ethan said. She expects she will be medically cleared in about two months.
“First game was definitely a little hard for me but I have a lot of teammates supporting me from behind and next year I have something great coming for me and I just can’t wait for that,” said Olivia, who was an all-Division I selection last year. “I have something to look forward to but also work still isn’t done here. I’m still helping out and doing as much as possible.”
Griffin said the triplets have always played the same sports — the other two being soccer and basketball — but lacrosse brought them closer together.
Olivia said Griffin taught her several stick tricks like behind-the-back and twizzler shots and having Ethan to practice on has helped improve her shot. Similarly, Ethan said having talented attackers like Griffin and Olivia practice shooting on him has made him a better goalie.
Griffin said Olivia has developed into a creative attacker.
“Even though she’s on the smaller end, she’s very quick, finishes the ball well,” Griffin said. “She’s been out for like a whole year but she’ll come back strong.”
While it has been harder to do since they got to high school, the triplets have always tried to watch each other play whenever they can.
“Growing up, I always went to my brothers’ games and I wanted to go,” Olivia said. “It was just a great time for me to watch and they’ll come to mine. It doesn’t matter where. It could be an hour, two hours away, I’ll still go.”
After watching countless college games together through the years, the three are excited to play at that level next spring.
Monsen said he thinks Ethan is good enough to compete for the starting goalie job right away and Griffin will do well because of his great stick skills, IQ, awareness and work ethic.
“I think they’re both scratching the surface of their potential, to be quite honest,” Monsen said.
One of the reasons Olivia chose Jacksonville was the program’s family-like atmosphere.
“That was just something I really wanted,” Olivia said. “They (Jacksonville) played a semifinal conference game (recently) and, during halftime, my coach went on to get a little interview in and all she talks about is just the team and how much they work together.”
