SINCE she took over the program three years ago, Portsmouth High School girls lacrosse coach JoJo Curro has challenged her team by playing Division I competition during the regular season. Those games always help Curro identify what the Clippers need to work on, she said.
This spring, the games can also be used as a preview for how Portsmouth will fit into the Division I landscape once it moves up from Division II next season.
“I definitely feel good about the decision because lacrosse is about being competitive and it’s a competitive sport and we want to be in the division that has the most competition,” Curro said after the four-time defending D-II champion Clippers fell, 9-5, to Division I Pinkerton Academy in Derry on Wednesday.
Portsmouth (10-2) and the Astros (10-2) were tied three times and Portsmouth led twice in the first half. Pinkerton senior captain Allison Lamphere (game-high four goals) broke a 3-3 tie and gave the Astros the lead for good with her goal that came with 1:19 left in the first half.
Pinkerton, the Division I runner-up each of the past two seasons (last year and 2019), opened the second half with a 3-0 run and did not surrender a second-half goal until Portsmouth’s Avery Ruhnke scored with 10:15 left to trim the Astros’ lead to 7-4.
The Clippers are 1-2 against Division I teams with one more D-I opponent remaining on its schedule.
Portsmouth fell, 11-10 in overtime, at Bedford last Wednesday, beat Seacoast rival Exeter, 18-5, last Saturday and will play Souhegan on May 25. Souhegan is coached by Curro’s older sister, McKinley Curro Sbordone.
Curro said the Division I games help Portsmouth adapt to high-pressure defenses and the competitiveness those teams bring on the draw and 50-50 balls.
“It does show the intensity that we need to play moving forward and how we need to play — composed and as a team,” Curro said.
Pinkerton at home in zone
First-year Pinkerton girls lacrosse coach Katie Bourque implemented a zone defense this season, a method the Astros rarely used over former coach Rob Daziel’s 10-year tenure.
It took the Astros some time to learn certain aspects of it, like which person worked best in what spot. At this point in the season, though, senior defender Emma Thompson said they have it figured out.
“Zone is not easy,” Thompson said. “It’s like, one kink and it affects the whole thing. We’re in the perfect spot now. We’ve got that together and we feel confident playing zone now.”
With senior captain and Iona College commit Lauren Sweeney in goal, the Astros have allowed eight or fewer goals in all but one game — their 13-6 loss to Bedford on April 15. Portsmouth had scored at least 10 goals in every game before the Astros held it to five behind Sweeney’s 10-save effort.
“I can always hear her on defense,” Thompson said of Sweeney. “Those quick clears, talking to us, always encouraging us, being positive definitely helps.”
This week’s standouts
• Pinkerton senior attacker and University of New Haven commit Caitlin Seleny recorded her 100th career point with her first-half goal that tied the score at 2-2 in the Astros’ victory over Portsmouth on Wednesday.
• Junior Sophie Royal recorded her 100th career point for Division II Oyster River/Newmarket in its 11-10 loss at Division I Dover on Wednesday.
• Max Fowler scooped up 11 ground balls and scored a goal for Derryfield School in its 13-9 victory over Hollis/Brookline on Wednesday.
• Brady Dumont scored five goals and Quinn Cepiel and Connor Bouvier added four each for Bishop Guertin in its 15-7 triumph over Bedford on Monday. The Cardinals, who were 10-1 before Thursday’s action (their lone loss to Staples of Westport, Conn.) — host Rhode Island powerhouse La Salle Academy of Providence on Saturday at 3 p.m.
• Braden Hafeman scored five goals for Division II Manchester Memorial/Central in its 10-5 victory at Division I Keene/Monadnock on Monday. Hafeman added another four goals and four assists in the team’s 11-10 win over Alvirne on Wednesday.
• James Brew made 13 saves for the Milford boys lacrosse team in its 12-8 loss at Gilford on Monday. He made another 11 saves in Milford’s 17-4 loss to Campbell on Wednesday.
After two seasons, a W
The Hillsboro-Deering boys lacrosse team achieved perhaps the most important milestone for a young program on Wednesday.
The Hillcats defeated Stevens of Claremont, 8-3, that day to earn their first win in two seasons in what was their 17th game as a varsity program.
Paulo Vasquez scored a game-high five goals and went 100% on faceoffs and Jared O’Connor made 15 saves for Hillsboro-Deering in the win.
“After 17 games (two seasons), it feels satisfying to finally get the first W,” Hillcats coach Howie Roever said. “These kids battle and I’m proud of them all.”