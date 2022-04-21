IT DIDN’T MATTER that Exeter led 11-0 at the time.
With host Souhegan High on the attack, Exeter senior tri-captain Aiden Drunsic implored his teammates on the bench to stay sharp and echo coach Matt Brewster’s play calls to ensure the Blue Hawks on the field heard them.
Exeter was on its way to an 18-5 victory on Wednesday in an early-season test of Division I unbeatens. Captaining a young team with several new varsity players, Drunsic felt the responsibility to help his teammates progress in preparation for a tournament playoff run.
“He’s a natural leader,” said Brewster.
Drunsic, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, is also leading the Blue Hawks’ offensive onslaught. The University of Massachusetts commit recorded three goals and two assists against Souhegan to bring his season totals to 22 goals and four helpers.
Exeter (5-0) has scored a division-leading 82 goals. Drunsic alone has scored more than fellow Division I teams Concord (18), Nashua North (five) and Salem (20), which have all played at least three games.
“He’s bigger, he’s strong, moves really, really well,” Brewster said of Drunsic. “He moves with his eyes up and that’s why he’s able to find people and create plays and create offense for everybody else that’s involved.”
Drunsic said he loves playing in the fast, freelance, box lacrosse-style offensive scheme that Brewster, Exeter’s first-year coach, has implemented.
Across the field, Souhegan coach Nick Lambros noticed that Exeter never stands still on offense.
“They hit all their cutters,” said Lambros, also a first-year coach. “Their cutters catch. It’s one thing to have a cutter and a pass. It’s another thing to have a pass caught and shot and a goal. They put all four of those things together.”
Last season, the Blue Hawks were loaded with midfield talent and reached their first Division I final since 2010. Drunsic functioned more as a feeder than scorer, he said, but this spring, he is taking more shots and has worked on developing that part of his game with Brewster.
Because of the attention he draws, though, Drunsic still has plenty of opportunities to set up teammates. Junior attackman Gavin Lechner, for example, has been one of the team’s biggest beneficiaries of that, said Brewster.
“We’ve been playing together since we were young and our chemistry is unlike anything I’ve ever had with anyone else,” Drunsic said of Lechner, who tallied a team-high four goals alongside two assists against Souhegan. “We know our strengths. We know our weaknesses. He definitely has vision like no one else on the team. He can hit guys when they don’t know they’re open ... It makes my job a lot easier.”
Drunsic said he has also been impressed by some of Exeter’s younger players like sophomore attackman Owen Williams and freshman midfielder Marshall Lasewicz.
“His confidence is building and it’s starting to show,” Drunsic said of Williams. “Marshall Lasewicz, a freshman, (is) a very strong, two-way middie who’s a freak athlete and he’s crushing it.”
Drunsic might get most of the attention but he said Exeter has a lot of amazing talent and everyone on offense is starting to find their roles.
“It’s not just a one-man show,” Drunsic said. “They’re all balling out.”
Souhegan has a Bright spot on faceoffs
After lighting up the football field this past fall, JJ Bright has been doing the same at the faceoff X for the Souhegan boys, Bright, who is in his second year playing lacrosse, has had consistent success on faceoffs through the Sabers’ first four games.
A sophomore, Bright won the game’s first four faceoffs and six overall in the opening quarter of Souhegan’s loss to Exeter. He helped the Sabers win the faceoff battle, 15-7.
Lambros said Bright also played well in Souhegan’s 9-8 victory over Division II Hollis/Brookline on Monday.
Bright was a Division II West Second Team All-Offense selection this past football season for his play at running back. He scored the game-winning touchdown on a fourth-quarter, 72-yard dash in a key 27-20 Sabers regular-season win over Hanover in October.
“We’re excited to have him for the next couple years,” Lambros said. “JJ, he’s an excellent football player and he’s just awesome at (faceoffs).”
This week’s standout players
Campbell of Litchfield’s Elayna Montenero outscored the Cougars’ last two opponents on her own. She recorded five goals and four assists in an 18-1 Campbell victory at Belmont on Monday before erupting for eight goals and a helper in the Cougars’ 18-5 victory at Trinity of Manchester on Wednesday.
Josh DeFranzo scored all but two of the Londonderry boys team’s goals in its 6-5 triumph at Nashua South on Tuesday.