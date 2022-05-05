WHEN Casey Benson transferred to Derryfield School as a junior last year, Lucy Licata helped her immediately feel part of the Cougars’ girls lacrosse team.
Benson, who transferred from Bedford High School, spent last season learning from Licata and assisting on many of her 87 goals last spring as the two helped lead the Cougars to the NHIAA Division III title.
Licata logged six goals, Benson had two goals and four assists and then-senior captain Shawna Lesmerises made 14 saves in Derryfield’s 12-11 win over Hopkinton in last year’s Division III final.
“She really made a place for me on the team,” Benson said of Licata.
Licata, a two-year captain, graduated last year as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 231 goals and 69 assists. She recorded 17 goals and two assists as a freshman for the Colgate University women’s lacrosse team this spring.
Nobody can be Licata, Benson said, but she is running the Derryfield offense and leading the team as a senior captain similar to how her mentor went about both roles.
While she usually scored a few goals a game, Benson was mostly a facilitator last year. This spring, she has become Derryfield’s premier offensive threat.
Benson has scored a team-high 39 goals alongside 11 assists, 34 draw controls, 12 ground balls, two caused turnovers and two interceptions.
“Casey last year was the feeder ,,, Now, she does the feeding as well as being the one taking the shots,” Derryfield coach Mellissa Catenza said. “It’s a dual role for her but she’s willing to take the challenge and also willing to teach the younger ones, the inexperienced ones on what they need to do and always very, very positive.”
Benson, who will attend Cornell University next fall, said Licata taught her a lot about timing on cuts and she is trying to show her teammates this year how to get open the way Licata did. Benson has been taking a lot of high shots this season, something she saw Licata have great success with last year.
“I definitely feel like she taught me a lot,” Benson said. “Moving into this season, I can see her perspective a little more. ... I definitely try to use what she created in our offense last year and put it into this offense — same plays, things like that.”
Benson, who logged her 100th point earlier this season, said she has built strong chemistry with Christine Nadeau on offense and Lily Handwerk on the draw.
Handwerk and Benson have alternated on the draw the past few games, Benson said. The two combined for five draw controls in Derryfield’s 15-11 home loss to Gilford on Wednesday.
“Christine and I do a two-man game from behind that works a lot of the time so I like working with her,” said Benson, who added three goals and two assists in the Gilford game. “Working with Lily on the draw ... we have little signals to each other so it’s great to work with her and it works out a lot of the time.”
Catenza said Benson is more confident speaking up and being a leader this year on a varsity team that has four experienced lacrosse players. Benson said, like Licata, she tells her teammates to always have their mind on the Division III championship and to treat each game like the state final.
“I think, with Lucy’s encouragement and Shawna’s encouragement, she has really blossomed into a really good leader,” Catenza said of Benson.
Gilford’s Keenan learns, improves on the draw
Gilford freshman Olivia Keenan could not figure out why she was struggling on the draw at the beginning of the season, Golden Eagles coach Dave Rogacki said.
Since Keenan changed her technique, her counterparts have been the ones struggling. Rogacki said Keenan started the year by popping the ball up and then watching to see where it was headed before leaping to grab it. Now, she pops the ball up and follows it with both her eyes and body.
“She’s starting to make it one movement, instead of up, (wait), OK, now I’ll jump,” Rogacki said after Gilford’s win at Derryfield on Wednesday. “She’s had to learn how to do that.”
Keenan took every draw for Gilford (5-1) against Derryfield and went 17-for-28. She used her new technique to pop the ball up and easily secure it all in one motion on several of her draw wins.
Keenan, who finished with a game-high five goals against the Cougars, has also improved her defensive play throughout the season by moving around more, Rogacki said.
“Her overall game since we started is definitely improving as is the other kids around her,” Rogacki said.
This week’s standouts
Cole Frank and Alex Tsetseranos went a combined 24-for-24 on faceoffs in the Pinkerton Academy boys lacrosse team’s 19-1 over Nashua North on Monday. Frank won 17 faceoffs while Tsetseranos won seven.
Caroline Leone notched a hat trick for the Londonderry girls lacrosse team in its 15-1 win over Keene/Monadnock on Monday and added six goals in the Lancers’ 18-2 victory over Manchester Central on Wednesday. Teammate Tara Wright had a hat trick in both games.
Elayna Montenero tallied seven goals and two assists and Bailey Bourque had six goals and seven assists in the Campbell girls lacrosse team’s 21-3 triumph at Bishop Brady of Concord on Tuesday. Bourque followed up with seven goals and a helper in the Cougars’ 17-13 triumph over St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover on Wednesday.
Elle Stevenson recorded seven goals, three draw controls and two ground balls in the Souhegan of Amherst girls lacrosse team’s 18-2 victory at Salem on Monday.