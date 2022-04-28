PINKERTON ACADEMY’S offense is spoiled, its coach figures. If sophomore Cole Frank lines up on the faceoff X, the Astros know they have a good chance of gaining possession.
On Pinkerton’s way to its 4-2 start, Frank has won 84.8% (84 of 101) of the faceoffs he has taken, including a 14-for-14 day in a 14-1 win over Salem on April 20. Most of the faceoffs that he lost came in the Astros’ past four games because on violations, coach Steve Gaudreau said.
“It gives our defense a lot of comfort to know that they can make a stop and if it gets to a faceoff situation, we’re probably going to get the ball back,” Gaudreau said after Pinkerton’s 10-9 win at rival Londonderry on Monday.
The Lancers (3-4) pulled within one with 49 seconds left but Frank, who went 18-for-22 at the X, won the final faceoff and Pinkerton ran out the clock from there.
Frank said he originally began his lacrosse career as a midfielder but switched to a faceoff specialist after playing the position in a tournament when he was in fifth grade. “I ended up being pretty good at it,” he said.
Frank, who has scored twice this season, said he loves the pressure and the one-on-one aspect of the position.
Before every game, he listens to “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” by DMX and starts practicing faceoffs when there’s 15 minutes left in warmups. Frank said he tries to get in his counterpart’s head and become an offensive threat right away.
“I want to come away with possession 100% of the time, I want to push transition, I want to get the ball in the back of the net myself sometimes,” Frank said. “I just want to make things look good.”
When taking faceoffs, Frank said he tries to get in and out to space and create fast breaks when he can. Frank has a good read of the game and communicates well with his wings about where he wants them to be, Gaudreau said.
“You saw a couple times (against Londonderry) he was able to kind of take the pressure off him and win it back to his wing,” said Gaudreau, who previously coached the Saint Anselm College men’s lacrosse team team. “That’s the sign of someone that really gets it ... when they’re popping it back to the wing practically right in your stick. He’s a smart, smart kid and he’s doing a great job.”
Londonderry assistant coach Scott Walden, who filled in as head coach for Roger Sampson on Monday, said Pinkerton’s substantial faceoff advantage was “a killer” in that game.
Walden said the Lancers knew going in that it was going to be difficult to beat Frank at the X.
“He’s quick, but he can also do many things,” Walden said of Frank. “We tried to play him down one line, up one line, and all he does is look and he can go both directions. If you have somebody that can counter and that can push it forward and push it back at will, that’s tough to go with. Usually you get a faceoff guy who’s got two moves. He’s got multiple and he’s got great escapes. ... I think Cole’s control of where he goes with the ball is the biggest thing that can control a game.”
Frank said he spent this offseason focusing on improving his ball control and ground-ball game while playing with his New Hampshire Tomahawks club team and training on his own. Gaudreau said opponents are having a harder time overpowering Frank this season compared to last year and that he has developed into a bigger offensive threat, which Frank said was another offseason focus.
With his drive and work ethic, Frank has a bright future at the college level, Gaudreau said. There’s a precedent: A former Astro, Gennaro Marra, is starring at Southern New Hampshire University and is winning faceoffs at a .662 clip (215-for-325).
“He’ll find a great spot to play at the next level and he’ll contribute and he’ll be able to do the same thing,” Gaudreau said. “He’ll be able to get in a situation and battle and get himself on the field. ... He’s the type of kid that you hope that you have the opportunity to coach and you hope you have the opportunity to build around.”
Londonderry boys are battled tested
After their recent one-goal bouts against top competition, the Londonderry boys are primed for a run, Walden said.
The Lancers lost, 11-10, at defending Maine Class A state champion Cape Elizabeth last Friday before their 10-9 loss to Pinkerton in which they never trailed by more than three goals.
Walden said those games helped Londonderry hit its stride. The Lancers, who beat Malden (Mass.) Catholic, 13-1, on Wednesday, have been strong on defense all year and improved offensively over their past few games, he said.
“Our big thing is our offense right now,” Walden said. “Our defense we know will be fine as the season goes on. On offense, we have almost a full replacement of what we had last year. These guys are starting to get it.”
This week’s standout playersSenior captain Casey Benson of Derryfield School scored seven goals, including the 100th of her career, and tallied two assists and eight draw controls in the Cougars’ 20-8 victory at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough last Friday.
Nate Campbell scored a game-high six goals and Griffin Johnson logged a goal and six assists for the Nashua South boys lacrosse team in its 16-6 win over Gate City rival Nashua North on Monday.
Dan O’Brien notched four goals and five assists while Colin Nelson and Joey Tarbell each had a hat trick for the Concord boys lacrosse team in its 14-4 victory at Salem on Monday. Tarbell also logged four helpers.
Anna Campel had a hat trick while Katie Campel and Rylee Bouvier each scored twice for the Bishop Guertin of Nashua girls lacrosse team in its 19-1 victory over Dover on Wednesday. Bouvier also added an assist.