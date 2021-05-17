Kyle Boulanger’s 3-run double in a four-run seventh inning lifted Alvirne past host Londonderry 10-9 in baseball on Monday.
Boulanger also tripled, and Ty Baker submitted 4 2/3 innings of solid relief (three runs, five hits, 3 strikeouts) and also singled twice for the Broncos, who improved to 10-2.
Nick Jacques and Matt Misserville had a double and single each for Alvirne.
Bedford 7, Keene 5
Bedford: Zach Fletcher, 6 IP, 1 ER, 9Ks; Fletcher, RBI double; Armand Rouleau, RBI double, single; Austin Bequeath, double, single, RBI.
Keene: Zach Mooers, 2-run homer.
Memorial 5, Trinity 4
Memorial: Wolgomati, 4 IP, 5 H; Josefik, triple; Drouin, double.
Trinity: Service, Songen, 2 singles each.
Salem 6, Timberlane 5
Salem: Thomas Dion, 5 2/3 IP, 5H, 1R, 1 BB, 3Ks; Ryan Allard, 3 singles; Adan Ayala, double, 2 singles.
Timberlane: Connor Abood, 2 singles; Matthew Mazur, double, 2 singles.
Note: Salem won when Gavin Forbes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and the score tied in the bottom of the seventh.
Hanover 25, Newport 1
Hanover: Ian Hedgeparth, 3-run double; Ben Williams, 5-for5, including 3-run triple; Sam Sacerdote, 3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 Ks; Sacerdote, 3 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Casey Graham, 3 hits, 2 runs, 4 RBIs.
John Stark 2, Bow 1
Bow: Ethan Clark, 5 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 3 K, 1 BB.
Boys lacrosse
Bishop Guertin 21, Nashua South 5
BG (12-0): Jon Krikorian, 5g,3a; Declan Wilkie, 2g,2a; Brady Dumont, 2g,1a; Connor Bouvier, 2g; Aiden Larendeau, 2g,1a; Zach Connerty, 5 saves; Will Murphy, Michael McDonough, 1 save each.
Souhegan 5, Hollis/Brookline 2
Souhegan: Kyan Bagshaw, 6 IP, 1 H, 7 Ks; Dylan Dufoe, Aiden Dufoe, homers.
Softball
Pinkerton 7, Goffstown 4
Pinkerton (11-2): Emma Hodgkins, 5 IP, 3 H; Adi Runge (6-2), 2 IP; Lily Mason, Paige Ouellette, 2 singles; Runge, homer; Olivia Mason, double, homer.
Note: Astros scored four runs in the 7th.
Merrimack 16, Nashua South 0
Merrimack: Avery Hui, 2-hitter; Erin Knauer, 3 hits, 4 RBIs; Lindsey Hui, 3 singles, 2 RBIs.
Girls lacrosse
Souhegan 11, Londonderry 10
Londonderry: Caroline Leone, 3g; Emily Cowette 2g.
Souhegan: Ella Stevenson, 3g; Lyla Kimball 2g.
Pinkerton 20, Exeter 10
Pinkerton (11-2): Ali Lamphere 4G; Abby Jowett 4G 3A; Caroline Daziel 6G 3A; Tatum Howe 3G; Caitlyn Seleny 1G 3A; Justine Doyle 2G 1A; Lauren Sweeney, 6 Saves; Naomi Menczywor, 2 saves.
Kingswood 20, Gilford 7
Gilford: Lexi Shute, 3G; Ashley Hart, 2G; Lauren Gallant, Taryn Fountain, 1G each.
Campbell 19, Alvirne 5
Campbell (4-6): Elayna Montenero, 5 goals, 3 assists; Bailey Bourque, 5 goals, 2 assists; Brooke Stoncius, 3 goals, 2 assists; Tiana Boyson, Jose Oberto, Kristina Castellano, 2 goals each.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nashua South 7, Merrimack 2
Singles: Shu Grosso, M, def. Maggie Wagner 8-1; Priya Shokeen, NS, def. Sarah Hardy 8-0; Abby Fincum, NS, def. Vitalia Brock 8-0; Kat Tsao, NS, def. Emily Winefield 8-1; Jenna Lecklider, NS, def. Colette Hutchinson 8-0; Krishna Dani, NS, def. Sarah Zebuhr 8-0.
Doubles: Grosso-Hardy, M, def. Wagner-Shokeen 8-2; Fincum-Tsao, NS, def. Brock-Winefield 8-0; Lecklikder-Dani, NS, def. Hutchinson-Zebuhr 8-0.
Manchester Central 9, Concord 0
Singles: Erin Flurey (M) d. Eleanor Malette 8-0; Emily Leclerc (M) d. Leila Spires 8-2; Megan Haddad (M) d. Joanna Dustin 9-8; Christina Gatzoulis (M) d. Laura Houle 8-0; Emma Blaisdell (M) d. Emily Anifield 8-6; Natalie Friedland (M) d Doperski 8-0
Doubles: Flurey/Leclerc (M) d. Spires/Dustin 8-2; Haddad/ Gatzoulis (M) d. Houle / Malette 9-7; Jolie Mailloux/Emily Hobausz (M) d. Anifield/Doperski 8-0
Record: Central, 11-2
BOYS TENNIS
Concord 5, Manchester Central 4
Singles: Jonas Weissberg (MC) d. Daniel Pedersen, 8-3; Will Delaney (MC) d. Finn Conery, 8-2; David Bean (C) d. Adam Robichaud, 8-5; Tyler Coskren (C) d. Isaac Grablewski, 8-1; Knox Brown (C) d. Jimmy Gilroy, 8-3; Carter Pratt (C) d. Joe Tedesco, 8-0.
Doubles: Weissberg/Delaney (MC) d. Conery/Bean, 8-3; Robichaud/Gilroy (C) d. Pedersen/Pratt, 8-6; Coskren/Brown (C) d. Grablewski/Nathan Dupre, 8-2.
Record: Concord, 4-7.
Nashua South 9, Merrimack 0
Singles: Santiago Sommorstro, NS, def. Rohan Sreeniosan 8-0; Abhinav Avvaru, NS, Sean Trimper 8-0; Atul Phadke, NS, Brandon Norega 8-0; Akhil Kammila, NS, def. George Boot 8-0; Neil Kachappily, NS, Mike Clark 8-0; Shubh Dubey, NS, def. Gavin Kurdek
Doubles: Benjamin Lambright-Tyler McCabe won, 8-6; Connor Foti-Josh Gao won, 8-2; Praneet Maiella-Mihir Bhalla won, 8-1.
Hanover 9, Pinkerton 0
Singles: Evan Yang (H) def. Anthony Walters 8-0; Alex Rockmore (H) def. Michael Ghanem 8-0; Kevin Pillsbury (H) def. Ethan Flaherty 8-2; Zhiwen Liu (H) def.Riley Couture 8-0; Zach Pearson (H) def. Zachary Tanguay 8-1; Kirk Garner (H) derf. Jack McGarrahan 8-6.
Doubles: Evan Yang/Alex Rockmore (H) def. Anthony Walters/Michael Ghanem 8-0; Kevin Pillsbury/Charlie Birkmeyer (H) def. Ethan Flaherty/Riley Couture 8-0; Zhiwen Liu/Zach Pearson (H) def. Zachary Tanguay/Jack McGarrahan, forfeit (injury).
Record: Hanover, 8-2.
Bow 7, Bishop Brady 2
Singles: Dominik Jurcins (B) def ryan Archog (BB) 8-6; Cy Yvars (BB) def Hunter Duncan (B) 8-4; Colby Smith (B) def Brian McDonough (BB) 8-0; Aiden Munro (B) def Aldiyar Irik (BB) 8-2; Noah Leuchtenberger (B) def Mason Ivester (BB) 8-0 ; Oliver Dolcino (B) won by def.
Doubles: Archog/Yvars (BB) def Jurcins/Duncan (B) 9-8 (8-6); John Topolosky/Aaron Barrieau (B) def McDonough/Irik (BB) 8-3; Bow wins by default