Bree Amari had a big game, notching 13 points, 14 rebounds, six steals and three assists to lead the Windham girls basketball team past Keene 43-39 on Thursday.
Chloe Weeks, Hannah Smith and Avery Steffanides added six points each for the Jaguars, who finished the regular season with a record of 11-7.
Sirena Willette scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Keene — her first career double-double. Elyza Mitchell added seven pts and five rebounds, and Marin Shaffer had eight points and three steals.
Windham 58, Exeter 49 (Wed.)
Windham (10-7): Chloe Weeks, 13 pts; Heghan Husson, 15 pts; Bree Amari, 10 pts, 13 rebs.
Exeter: Emma Smith, 22 pts; Hailey Harrington, 13 pts, 4 rebs, 7 steals; Ali Campbell, 7 rebs, 4 steals, 5 assists.
Merrimack Valley 50, Pelham 44
Pelham: Becotte, 12 pts; Galgay, 11 pts.
Bedford 60, Salem 26
Bedford (16-2): Kate Allard, 15 pts; Lana McCarthy, 12 pts.
Salem (5-10): Ayla Regan, 12 pts.
Concord 36, Memorial 30, OT
Concord: Delaney Dufford, 10 pts; Elizabeth Blinn, Rose Layton, 8 pts each.
Memorial: Elizabeth Barrientos, 11 pts; Peyton Moran, 7 pts; Erin McCoy, 6 pts.
Campbell 46, Raymond 23
Campbell: Alyvia Ashe, Kristina Castellano, 11 pts each; Hailey Anderson, Shya Mahar, defense.
Newmarket 32, Farmington 18
Newmarket: Cassie Mosher, 11 pts; Lena Nicholson, 8 pts.
Farmington: Mikayla LaPanne, 9 pts.
Dover 56, Keene 45
Dover: Lilly Nossiff, 18 pts; Tory Vitko, 16 pts; Payton Denning, 12 pts.
Keene: Elyza Mitchell, 18 pts, 11 rebs; Cadance Gilbert, 9 pts; 4 rebs; Molly Chamberlin, 7 pts, 5 steals.
Boys basketball
Central 75, Concord 63
Central: Kuel Akot, 19 pts; Jason Gasana, 15 pts; Baylee Bates, 10 pts; Greg Jean-Baptiste, 10 pts.
Concord: Anthony Brock, 21 pts; Ammishaddai Fleurant, 12 pts; Tyler Clark-Toy, 10 pts.
Nashua North 80, Central 74 (Wed.)
North: Trevor Labrecque, 22 pts; Derek Finlay, 10 pts; Parth Miglani, 14 pts; Jayden Montgomery, 12 pts.
Central: William Gearles, 19 pts; Kuel Akot, 16 pts; Baylee Bates, 13 pts.
Trinity 52, Winnacunnet 35
Trinity: Andew Politi, 13 pts; Tyler Bike, 10 pts.
Bedford 62, Salem 53
Salem: Ryan Pacy, 31 pts.
Pelham 67, Sanborn 44
Pelham: Jake McGlinchey, 25 pts.
Sanborn (13-4): Jared Khalil, 16 pts.
Campbell 46, Raymond 27
Campbell: Brody Mills, 18 pts; Colton Martel, 15 pts; Dylan Rice, 7 pts; 6 blocks, 10 rebounds; Jack Noury, 6 pts, 7 steals.
Boys hockey
Oyster River 3, Merrimack 1
Oyster River: Jack Poitras, 2 goals, 1 assist; Cam Miner, 1 goal.
Merrimack: Brayden Guagliumi, 1 goal; Sam Giles, 1 assist.
Bedford 3, Bishop Guertin 1
Bedford: Harry Dermody, 1 goal, 1 assist; Dominic Tagliafero, Andrew Johnson, 1 goal each.
BG: Devin Young, 1 goal; Logan Vogel, 1 assist.
Girls hockey
Bp. Brady/Trinity/West 4, Exeter 2
BBTW: Maggie Berleth, 2 goals, 1 assist; Meghan Schmidt, Courtney Ingham, 1 goal, 1 assist each; Kacey Yorston, 22 saves.
Exeter: Mackenzie Babine, Allison MacDonald, 1 goal each; Sydney Vose, 22 saves.
Bishop Guertin 4, Concord 2
BG: Jenna Lynch, 2 goals; Julie McLaughlin, 1 goal, 1 assist; Jasmine Shattuck, 1 goal.
WRESTLING
Concord 50, Londonderry 16
106: Nicholas Kesseh (C) over Nikki Stylianos, TF, 20-5 3:32. 126: Griffin Norwalt (C) over Nicolas D`Alessandro, 10-7. 132: Sawyer McCready (C) over Evan Madigan, 7-3. 138: Michael Palma (L) over Jamari Arzu, 6-2. 145: Emanuel Perez (L) over Jordan Reyes, MD, 13-0. 152: Kaevryel Madison (C) over Patrick O`Connor, 4-3). 160: Rumi Mistry (C) over Ricardo Perez, fall, 1:56. 170: Colby Russel (L) over Connor Beauman, fall, 2:46). 182: Andreas Taliadouros (L) over Odeyi Kizungu, 5-4. 195: Kody Rashed (C) over Matthew Ritchey, fall, 0:41. 285: Hunter Jeffers (C) over Jason Senus, fall, 3:13.
Plymouth 48, Campbell 9
126: Gianni Ciotti (P) over Adam Jusczak, fall. 132: Chris Corbett (C) over Joe Peters, 10-4. 138: Logan Allaire (C) over Andrew Comeau, 8-5. 145: Connor Rakiey (C) over Anthony Ciotti, 8-3. 170: Matt Cleary (P) over Keegan Reynolds, fall.
Merrimack 55, Goffstown 18
126: Evan Torres (M) over Brodie Reeves, Fall 2:00. 145: Logan Froehlich (G) over Adam Cummings, Fall. 152: Cooper Carlson (M) over Christian Dumensil, fall. 160: Luke Lavalliere (G) over Hunter Adams, fall 4:00) 170: Brendan Curley (M) over Adam Lydick (MD 14-6) 182: Anthony Lesmerises (M) over Jacob Lydick, 6-5. 195: Matthew Burke (G) over Colby Smith, Fall 0:00. 285: Connor Williams (M) over Lucas Hodgdon, Fall 0:00)