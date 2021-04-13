Hunter Drouin scored five goals and added five assists to lead Pinkerton Academy to a 17-2 victory over Salem in a boys lacrosse opener on Tuesday. The win was the first for new Pinkerton head coach Steve Gaudreau, who succeeded the legendary Brian O’Reilly, who retired as lacrosse coach.
Riley Spellman and Liam Prescott added three goals each, and Aidan Price had a goal and two assists for the Astros. Michael Uber and Joey Gallo scored two goals each, and Colby Gagnon scored once.
Hunter Day and Jackson Doughty scored for Salem.
Bishop Guertin 19, Londonderry 11: JJ Murphy won 16 of 20 faceoffs for the Cardinals. BG goal scorers were: Dawson Clark (five), Michael Kiely (four) Jon Krikorian (two), Tim Kiely (two), Nick McGovern (two), Brady Dumont (two) and Tanner McGlaughlin and Sebastian Zeman, with one each.
Hanover 9, Alvirne 4: Sawyer Brown notched three goals and two assists to pace the Marauders. Jack Badams scored twice, Noah Fahey added two assists, Brendan Logan had a goal and assist, and Brett Simmons, Dylan Hendrick and Seamus Murphy added one goal each. Goalie Danny Pitiger made eight saves for the winners.
Merrimack 17, Nashua North 1: Spencer Drouin scored North’s goal, and Jackie Peters had seven ground balls.
Laconia 10, Gilford 9: Evan Rollins scored four goals, Evan Carignan three for Laconia, which rallied to win. Cole Roy (two goals, two assists) and Lucas Beane (one goal, one assist) also contributed for the winners, and goalie Cam Harriman made 13 saves.
Baseball
Hanover 3, Sunapee 2: Wes Stocken hurled six innings of four-hit, one-run ball to get the win for the Marauders. Josh Bucci pitched the seventh and earned the save. John Hill had a pair of hits, including a double, for the winners. Colin Pierce and Casey Graham added RBIs.
Windham 5, Nashua North 2: Westin Lippold pitched six strong innings, with seven strikeouts. John Haga was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Jaguars.
Londonderry 7, Bishop Guertin 2 (Monday): Owen MacDonnell pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits. Brandon Fish was 2-for-4, with three stolen bases, and Aden Parsons was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Hayden Shattuck had two hits for BG.
Concord 6, Bedford 1 (Monday): Jonah Watcher struck out 12 over six innings to earn the win. Bedford’s Zach Fletcher allowed no earned runs and fanned six over 5 2/3 innings. Ethan Larochelle had two hits and an RBI for Bedford.
Salem 4, Spaulding 0 (Monday): Ryan Gomez pitched a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts, Tommy Ahlers had two hits and an RBI, and Cody Sicard cracked three hits for the winners in their opener.
Girls lacrosse
Bedford 15, Souhegan 7: Reagan O’Brien scored six goals, and Sidney Rogan (three goals) and Julian Bell (two goals) led the Bulldogs. Cali Bishop had four goals and an assist in the Sabers’ cause. Delaney Facques, Nicole O’Rourke also scored for Souhegan, and Lyla Kimball notched six ground balls and three draw controls.
Laconia 14, Gilford 8 (Monday): Lexi Shute scored four times for Gilford, and Emily Watson added two goals and an assist.
SoftballPinkerton 10, Alvirne 8 (Monday): Olivia Mason cracked two hits, for two RBIs, and scored a pair of runs for the Astros in their opener. Freshman Adi Runge added a two-run homer on the first high school pitch she saw, and also earned the win by pitching the final four innings. Skye Merrow had two RBIs for the Broncos.
Girls tennis
Pinkerton 6, Alvirne 3 (Monday)
Singles: Maddie Frank (P) def Ryann Dionne 8-2; Megan Pike (P) def Avery Baker 8-2; Skylar Lavesque (P) def Gabby Cummins 8-2; Kenzi Legg (A) def Madeline Donahue 8-4; Marissa Murphy (A) def Sydney Pelletier 8-6; Ruby Dionne (A) def Kaylee McMillan 8-4
Doubles: M. Frank/S. Nolan (P) def R. Dionne/A. Baker 8-0; S. Levesque/ S. Pelletier (P) def G. Cummins//K. Legg 8-4; M. Donahue/K. McMillan (P) def M. Murphy/R. Dioone 8-6
Central 9, Nashua South 0
Singles: Erin Flurey d. Margaret Wagner 8-0; Emily Leclerc d. Priya Shakeen; Megan Haddad d. Abigail Fincham 8-4; Christina Gatzoulis d Kat Tsao 8-3; Natalie Friedland d. Krisha Dani 8-6; Emily Hobausz d. Jenna Lecklider 8-3
Doubles: Flurey/Leclerc d. Wagner/Shokeen 8-2; Haddad/Gatzoulis d. Finchum/Tsao 8-1; Freidland/Emma Blaisdell d. Dani/ Lecklider
Boys tennis
Hanover 9, Keene 0
Singles: Nick Walton (K) vs. Evan Yang (H) 1-8; Ethan Lewis (K) vs. Alex Rockmore (H) 1-8; Matt McGreer (K) vs. Kevin Pillsbury (H) 0-8; Dillon Rodgers (K) vs. Alex Stevens (H) 1-8; Max Santos (K) vs. Zhiwen Liu (H) 1-8; Sam Bergeron (K) vs. Zach Pearson (H) 1-8
Doubles: Ethan Lewis/Matt McGreer (K) vs. Evan Yang/Alex Rockmore (H) 0-8; Nick Walton/John Walton (K) vs. Kevin Pillsbury/Alex Stevens (H) 2-8; Dillon Rodgers/Max Santos (K) vs. Zhiwen Liu/Zach Pearson (H) 4-8
Derryfield 9, Goffstown 0
Singles: Jack Schroeder D def Harrison Neff 8-6; Chris Lynch D def Reid Guillemette 9-7; Chris Van Natta D def Eric DesRuisseaux 8-1; Max Smith D def Jimmy Amorelli 8 – 1; Jack Krasnof D def Lucas Ouellette 8 -0; Billy Gardner D def Chase Wooding 8 -0
Doubles: Schroeder / Lynch D def Neff / Guillemette 8-4; Van Natta / Smith D def Amorelli / Umstead 8-2; Krasnoff / Gardner D def DesRuisseaux / Ouellette 8-2
Bedford 9, Concord 0
Singles: Nick Bayer (B) def Daniel Pedersen 8-0; Lucas Mack (B) def Finn Conery 8-1; Derek Dong (B) def Finn Brown 8-1; Bohdan Higley (B) def Knox Brown 8-0; Logan Mack (B) def Carter Pratt 8-0; Alex Smith (B) def Tyler Coskren 8-0
Doubles: Bayer/Higley (B) def Pedersen/F Brown 8-0; Lucas Mack/Dong (B) def Conery/K Brown 8-1; Logan Mack/Ryan Boucher (B) def Pratt/Coskren 8-0